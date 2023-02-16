Socastee guard Ashton Dupee hit multiple threes in Thursday's first-round playoff matchup against the Wando Warriors, but none were as big as the one he nailed with 7 seconds left in the game.
The shot gave his team a one-point lead and brought the Socastee home crowd to its feet.
But the excitement was short-lived.
Wando called a timeout, drew up a special inbounds play and then hit an open man who drained a three-pointer for the 64-62 win as time expired.
“Wando played hard and came up with a great play there at the end to win the game,” Socastee head coach Derrick Hilton said. “We just didn’t finish four quarters tonight. That’s pretty much been the same story all season in our other losses. You win some and you lose some.”
Both teams battled close all night on both ends of the floor with the Warriors taking a 32-31 lead at the half over the Braves.
The Braves pulled ahead by one at the end of the third quarter and the lead went back and forth during the final period. Both squads were plagued by a rash of turnovers.
Hilton said his guys have worked hard all season and some returners have gained a lot of game experience. The Braves will lose seven seniors off this year’s team.
The Braves finish their season with a 13-13 record.
OTHER PLAYOFF SCORES
5A BOYS
Conway 66 White Knoll 30
The Tigers cruised in their first-round matchup against at-large White Knoll. Conway advances and will play again Saturday.
St. James 48 West Ashley 46
The No. 4 Sharks go on the road and pull off an upset over No. 2 West Ashley. St. James will play again Saturday.
Summerville 61 Carolina Forest 47
The Panthers' season ends with a road loss to No. 1-seed Summerville. Carolina Forest went 16-10 this season.
CLASS 4A GIRLS
AC Flora 50 North Myrtle Beach 25
The Chiefs fell to the No. 2-seed Falcons on the road.
CLASS 3A GIRLS
Loris 53 Darlington 34
The No. 1 Lions took care of business in Round 1. They will play again Saturday.
