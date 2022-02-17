Hampton Campbell never really debated picking up a last-minute non-region game to keep his Socastee girls basketball team in the rhythm it finally found late in the regular season.
The cost-benefit analysis ended that talk before it got going.
“We were sitting in the clubhouse as the No. 2 seed. There was nothing we could do that would affect that,” said Campbell, the Braves’ coach. “The last thing we wanted, with the injuries we had earlier in the year, was to have a repeat of that.”
After the fact, the alternative seemed to have worked out just fine.
Socastee defeated River Bluff 43-28 Thursday night in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs. It was the Braves’ second postseason victory in the last five seasons.
More important to the immediate story line, it was a welcome sight for a team that struggled through injuries for most of the year, gelled late to finish second in Region VI-5A and then sat idle for nearly two weeks while the rest of the state sorted out the rest of the brackets.
Thursday, a handful of simulated games and rest for some players who’d just re-entered the lineup proved fruitful.
The Braves jumped out to an early double-digit lead, swarmed River Bluff defensively and then picked up its own scoring to make sure a late Gators run didn’t amount to anything significant.
“It’s game experience,” guard Tonya Williams said. “Most of our players have been together since sixth grade. For them to get hurt and come together back again, that’s [about] offseason work. They’re still working while they’re on the boot. They’re still shooting around. Everyone was strong whether they were injured or not.”
Campbell joked about how a rash of foot injuries in December and January appeared contagious. They played into a pair of double-digit losses to region champion Sumter. However, the last four games, when the Braves were back at full strength, were more of what this team was expecting of itself.
Socastee defeated St. James, Conway (twice) and Carolina Forest by an average of 32.5 points each, locking in that No. 2 seed and the matchup with River Bluff. Layoff or no, Socastee didn’t mess around.
River Bluff’s only scoring in the first quarter was a pair of free throws. The Gators didn’t connect on their first field goal until 6:45 left in the second quarter. That was the extent of River Bluff’s first-half scoring, and Socastee went into the break up 19-4.
McKenzie Massey and Williams each finished with 10 points in the win.
Within minutes of the victory, the Braves turned their eyes to Saturday’s second-round opponent, No. 9 ranked Summerville, the top-seeded team in this portion of the bracket. Socastee will have less than 48 hours to prepare.
However, the plan is the same.
Sticking to what got the Braves here — and helped them handedly win a fifth consecutive game.
“We had a good run the last four games where everything was clicking. The scores reflected that,” Campbell said. “The long layoff — everyone got to play last week but fortunately we got them all in — we knew for 13 days we were going to be the No. 2 seed. We just needed to stay the course.”
Other scores
BOYS
North Augusta 59 Myrtle Beach 38
Beaufort 57 North Myrtle Beach 49
GIRLS
Lexington 50 St. James 23
Dutch Fork 70 Carolina Forest 27
Loris 65 Gilbert 8
