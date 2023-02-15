It’s not unusual for teams to struggle offensively in the playoffs.
Nerves and better - or unfamiliar - defensive schemes can wreak havoc on shooting percentages. It happens more than coaches care to admit. But when one team dominates the glass, that stat is just as frequently tied to the end result.
That’s exactly what happened to Socastee Wednesday, and it’s why the Braves’ season came to an end.
Hampton Campbell’s team lost 47-32 to Berkeley in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs after the Stags doubled up Socastee on the glass.
“We’ve lost a lot of rebound battles because of a lack of height,” Campbell said. “We stress it all week about how important it is for us to rebound and hold them to one shot and be done with the possession. But we saw [against Berkeley], they got multiple offensive rebounds, multiple opportunities on the same possession.”
All those extra chances helped Berkeley build a first-quarter lead and systematically extend it at the end of each ensuing eight-minute period. The Braves briefly chipped it down to a single-digit lead early in the fourth quarter, but a pair of Stags buckets and accompanying and-one free throws ended the threat.
Socastee (14-13) could do little from there but watch the season end on its own home court.
Berkeley clearly took advantage of the Braves’ best post player, junior Anna Reese Pratt, sitting on the bench while she recovers from an injury suffered in January. They also, as coach Crystal Peace said, executed something the staff’s been harping on for the entirety of the season.
“They know they’re supposed to be crashing. That’s what they’re supposed to do,” Peace said. “We just talked about that in the locker room. We clearly out-rebounded them on the offensive glass, as well. That’s what we do. It’s just that we’ve been inconsistent in the past. Tonight, they did the things they were coached to do.”
Berkeley (11-12) used its rebounding advantage to also spread out its scoring. Nine different Stags did just that, with Denasia McCutcheon-Major’s nine points leading the way in a balanced offensive effort.
Socastee got 16 points from senior guard Sailor Reardon in the loss.
Berkeley will move on to a likely second-round matchup at No. 1 seed Summerville, the fourth-ranked team in the final South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association Class 5A rankings.
Socastee, meanwhile, will start to rebuild without Sailor and McKenzie Massey, a six-year varsity player.
Campbell said a strong crop of guards is coming up the ranks, and that the full return of Pratt and fellow big Keke Carter (who also missed significant time in December and January), will help Socastee get in position to host a first-round playoff game for a third consecutive season.
In the meantime, the cause of Wednesday’s loss wasn’t a mystery.
“One of our key points coming into the game was to win the rebounding battle,” Campbell said. “We came up short in that department, and it showed on the scoreboard.”
