The Carolina Forest girls basketball team is again proving itself to be a consistent player on the region scene.
The Panthers, despite a 3-13 record through Jan. 7, have swept their way through the first half of region play. Stacy Hughes’ team won two more games last week — against West Florence and St. James — and have won each of the last four region contests by double digits and an average of 17 points.
It’s just more of the same for the team that has gone 30-5 against region opponents since the start of 2016-2017 season.
“I’d like to say it’s in the water,” Hughes said. “We kind of overachieved last year than what we thought. We were really pleased last year. And then we kind of got off to a slow start this year.”
That’s putting it lightly.
Carolina Forest took some lumps during the first seven weeks of the season, when it was 3-12 in non-region games. Even though eight of those losses came by eight points or fewer, they were still losses that left the coaching staff wondering if they were taking a mental toll.
You would think that means their performances in the last three weeks — and what they’ve led to — somewhat unexpected. That’s not the case; at least not to Hughes.
She pointed out how many ranked opponents her squad faced in November and December — some of which came without a full complement of players — and how that competition would probably exceed the region schedule. After all that, and with five region games remaining, Carolina Forest needs one more win to secure a playoff berth and as few as two more (given the right combination) to clinch a top-two finish in Region VI-5A.
Again, that’s sort of become the norm.
After missing the playoffs in 2016, the Panthers finished second in region play in 2017 and 2019 and won the crown in 2018.
“With our region, I think we’re kind of the face of it, the [team others] want to come after,” Hughes said. “I kind of like that, being in that position, and having the kids believing that.”
REGION GAMES TO WATCH
Wilson at North Myrtle Beach (girls), Tuesday: If the Chiefs are going to make a play for the region crown, they have no choice but to win this game.
Conway at St. James (boys), Tuesday: Nobody has pushed Mike Hopkins’ team like the Sharks have in the last three weeks. The rematch is a big one for both teams’ long-term goals.
Socastee at Carolina Forest (girls), Friday: The Braves are one ugly game against West Florence and a two-point loss to the Panthers from being in the driver's seat.
REGION STANDINGS:
Boys
Region VI-5A
1. CON 5-0
2. WF 3-2
2. STJ 3-2
2. CF 3-2
5. SF 1-4
6. SOC 0-5
Region VI-4A
1. MC 5-0
2. MB 3-2
2. DAR 3-2
4. NMB 2-3
5. WIL 1-4
5. HART 1-4
Region VI-3A
1. MAR 4-0
2. LC 3-1
3. CHE 2-2
3. LOR 2-2
5. DIL 1-3
6. AYN 0-4
Region VI-1A
1. GSF 0-0
1. HEM 0-0
1. LV 0-0
Region games start this week
Girls
Region VI-5A
1. CF 5-0
2. WF 4-1
3. SOC 3-2
4. SF 2-3
5. CON 1-4
6. STJ 0-5
Region VI-4A
1. WIL 5-0
2. NMB 3-2
3. MC 2-3
3. DAR 2-3
3. MB 2-3
6. HART 1-4
Region VI-3A
1. DIL 4-0
1. MAR 4-0
3. LOR 2-2
4. AYN 1-3
4. LC 1-3
6. CHE 0-4
Region VI-1A
1. GSF 0-0
1. HEM 0-0
1. LV 0-0
Region games start this week
AREA STATS LEADERS
NAME
SCHOOL
PPG
TOTAL PTS
Emorie Knox
MB
20.3
387
Tonka Hemingway
CON
19.4
291
Ayden Hickman
MB
17.0
306
Tim Steele
CON
15.6
312
Mike Herrin
SOC
15.4
323
Will Hemingway
LOR
14.7
191
Dalton Stroud
GSF
14.4
101
Jeremiah Nesbitt
STJ
13.8
263
Cameron Spain
SOC
13.3
240
Candido Ortiz-Robles
STJ
12.6
252
NAME
SCHOOL
RPG
TOTAL REB
Tonka Hemingway
CON
11.9
179
Cameron Spain
SOC
10.3
186
Will Hemingway
LOR
9.2
119
Jajuan Arocho
GSF
7.9
55
Kymani Knox
NMB
7.3
114
Jamarious Herring
LOR
7.2
94
Darius Hough
MB
7.0
84
Candido Ortiz-Robles
STJ
6.3
125
Mikah Nelson
CF
5.8
115
Tim Steele
CON
5.5
110
NAME
SCHOOL
APG
TOTAL ASSISTS
Emorie Knox
MB
4.8
92
Tonka Hemingway
CON
4.3
64
Kyle Watkins
CF
4.2
71
Candido Ortiz-Robles
STJ
3.2
63
Jaylyn Bridges
CF
3.1
49
Javi Marlowe
NMB
2.9
46
Jeremiah Nesbitt
STJ
2.8
54
Jaquan Dixon
GSF
2.1
15
Mike Herrin
SOC
2.1
44
JaQues Williams
GSF
1.7
12
NAME
SCHOOL
PPG
TOTAL PTS
Jordan Berger
NMB
15.6
264
Jenna Berger
NMB
15.3
196
Ari’Yonna Hayes
LOR
11.3
181
Ally Niles
CF
11.1
189
Carlie Skolsky
CF
10.2
203
Olivia Schuller
SOC
9.2
192
Reilly Ward
CF
8.3
174
Gabby Ciracello
CF
8.1
170
Amirah Nelson
MB
7.5
144
Riley Vincent
NMB
7.4
124
NAME
SCHOOL
RPG
TOTAL REB
Ari’Yonna Hayes
LOR
11.0
176
Jordan Berger
NMB
9.6
146
Daveona Hatchell
NMB
8.2
142
Jenna Berger
NMB
6.8
79
Corinn Smith
STJ
6.7
140
Mariah Leinbach
SOC
6.7
141
Saniah Richardson
CON
6.6
66
Jyshae Pope
GSF
6.3
94
Olivia Schuller
SOC
6.1
129
Brieonna Gore
GSF
5.9
88
Antanashia Grady
CON
5.9
59
NAME
SCHOOL
APG
TOTAL ASSISTS
Gabby Giracello
CF
5.5
115
Shillae Campbell
MB
3.7
72
Daveona Hatchell
NMB
3.6
57
Jordan Berger
NMB
3.1
46
Reilly Ward
CF
2.3
48
Ari’Yonna Hayes
LOR
2.3
37
Jenna Berger
NMB
2.3
22
Tonya Williams
SOC
2.3
46
Ally Niles
CF
2.1
35
Jenna Mackiewicz
STJ
2.0
42
Tiashia Wall
CON
2.0
20
