Carolina Forest girls rolling

Carolina Forest is undefeated in region play. 

The Carolina Forest girls basketball team is again proving itself to be a consistent player on the region scene.

The Panthers, despite a 3-13 record through Jan. 7, have swept their way through the first half of region play. Stacy Hughes’ team won two more games last week — against West Florence and St. James — and have won each of the last four region contests by double digits and an average of 17 points.

It’s just more of the same for the team that has gone 30-5 against region opponents since the start of 2016-2017 season.

“I’d like to say it’s in the water,” Hughes said. “We kind of overachieved last year than what we thought. We were really pleased last year. And then we kind of got off to a slow start this year.”

That’s putting it lightly.

Carolina Forest took some lumps during the first seven weeks of the season, when it was 3-12 in non-region games. Even though eight of those losses came by eight points or fewer, they were still losses that left the coaching staff wondering if they were taking a mental toll.

You would think that means their performances in the last three weeks — and what they’ve led to — somewhat unexpected. That’s not the case; at least not to Hughes.

She pointed out how many ranked opponents her squad faced in November and December — some of which came without a full complement of players — and how that competition would probably exceed the region schedule. After all that, and with five region games remaining, Carolina Forest needs one more win to secure a playoff berth and as few as two more (given the right combination) to clinch a top-two finish in Region VI-5A.

Again, that’s sort of become the norm.

After missing the playoffs in 2016, the Panthers finished second in region play in 2017 and 2019 and won the crown in 2018.

“With our region, I think we’re kind of the face of it, the [team others] want to come after,” Hughes said. “I kind of like that, being in that position, and having the kids believing that.”

REGION GAMES TO WATCH

Wilson at North Myrtle Beach (girls), Tuesday: If the Chiefs are going to make a play for the region crown, they have no choice but to win this game.

Conway at St. James (boys), Tuesday: Nobody has pushed Mike Hopkins’ team like the Sharks have in the last three weeks. The rematch is a big one for both teams’ long-term goals.

Socastee at Carolina Forest (girls), Friday: The Braves are one ugly game against West Florence and a two-point loss to the Panthers from being in the driver's seat. 

REGION STANDINGS:

Boys

Region VI-5A

1. CON 5-0

2. WF 3-2 

2. STJ 3-2

2. CF 3-2

5. SF 1-4

6. SOC 0-5

Region VI-4A

1. MC 5-0

2. MB 3-2

2. DAR 3-2

4. NMB 2-3

5. WIL 1-4

5. HART 1-4

Region VI-3A

1. MAR 4-0

2. LC 3-1

3. CHE 2-2

3. LOR 2-2

5. DIL 1-3

6. AYN 0-4

Region VI-1A

1. GSF 0-0

1. HEM 0-0

1. LV 0-0

Region games start this week

Girls

Region VI-5A

1. CF 5-0

2. WF 4-1

3. SOC 3-2

4. SF 2-3

5. CON 1-4

6. STJ 0-5

Region VI-4A

1. WIL 5-0

2. NMB 3-2

3. MC 2-3

3. DAR 2-3

3. MB 2-3

6. HART 1-4

Region VI-3A

1. DIL 4-0

1. MAR 4-0

3. LOR 2-2

4. AYN 1-3

4. LC 1-3

6. CHE 0-4

Region VI-1A

1. GSF 0-0

1. HEM 0-0

1. LV 0-0

Region games start this week

AREA STATS LEADERS

NAME

SCHOOL

PPG

TOTAL PTS

Emorie Knox

MB

20.3

387

Tonka Hemingway

CON

19.4

291

Ayden Hickman

MB

17.0

306

Tim Steele

CON

15.6

312

Mike Herrin

SOC

15.4

323

Will Hemingway

LOR

14.7

191

Dalton Stroud

GSF

14.4

101

Jeremiah Nesbitt

STJ

13.8

263

Cameron Spain

SOC

13.3

240

Candido Ortiz-Robles

STJ

12.6

252

  

NAME

SCHOOL

RPG

TOTAL REB

Tonka Hemingway

CON

11.9

179

Cameron Spain

SOC

10.3

186

Will Hemingway

LOR

9.2

119

Jajuan Arocho

GSF

7.9

55

Kymani Knox

NMB

7.3

114

Jamarious Herring

LOR

7.2

94

Darius Hough

MB

7.0

84

Candido Ortiz-Robles

STJ

6.3

125

Mikah Nelson

CF

5.8

115

Tim Steele

CON

5.5

110

  

NAME

SCHOOL

APG

TOTAL ASSISTS

Emorie Knox

MB

4.8

92

Tonka Hemingway

CON

4.3

64

Kyle Watkins

CF

4.2

71

Candido Ortiz-Robles

STJ

3.2

63

Jaylyn Bridges

CF

3.1

49

Javi Marlowe

NMB

2.9

46

Jeremiah Nesbitt

STJ

2.8

54

Jaquan Dixon

GSF

2.1

15

Mike Herrin

SOC

2.1

44

JaQues Williams

GSF

1.7

12

  

NAME

SCHOOL

PPG

TOTAL PTS

Jordan Berger

NMB

15.6

264

Jenna Berger

NMB

15.3

196

Ari’Yonna Hayes

LOR

11.3

181

Ally Niles

CF

11.1

189

Carlie Skolsky

CF

10.2

203

Olivia Schuller

SOC

9.2

192

Reilly Ward

CF

8.3

174

Gabby Ciracello

CF

8.1

170

Amirah Nelson

MB

7.5

144

Riley Vincent

NMB

7.4

124

  

NAME

SCHOOL

RPG

TOTAL REB

Ari’Yonna Hayes

LOR

11.0

176

Jordan Berger

NMB

9.6

146

Daveona Hatchell

NMB

8.2

142

Jenna Berger

NMB

6.8

79

Corinn Smith

STJ

6.7

140

Mariah Leinbach

SOC

6.7

141

Saniah Richardson

CON

6.6

66

Jyshae Pope

GSF

6.3

94

Olivia Schuller

SOC

6.1

129

Brieonna Gore

GSF

5.9

88

Antanashia Grady

CON

5.9

59

  

NAME

SCHOOL

APG

TOTAL ASSISTS

Gabby Giracello

CF

5.5

115

Shillae Campbell

MB

3.7

72

Daveona Hatchell

NMB

3.6

57

Jordan Berger

NMB

3.1

46

Reilly Ward

CF

2.3

48

Ari’Yonna Hayes

LOR

2.3

37

Jenna Berger

NMB

2.3

22

Tonya Williams

SOC

2.3

46

Ally Niles

CF

2.1

35

Jenna Mackiewicz

STJ

2.0

42

Tiashia Wall

CON

2.0

20

