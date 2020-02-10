Packed stands for MB-NMB rivalry game

North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach faced off in front of a packed house Friday night. 

 Keith Alan Jacobs info@myhorrynews.com

Coaches always talk about wanting a playoff environment during the regular season.

The ones at North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach couldn’t have asked for much more for their two matchups this season.

The four varsity squads packed their respective houses for both the Jan. 10 games to open the region slate in Little River and then again last Friday at Myrtle Beach. Between state rankings, playoff implications, a bit of a social media push and a good old-fashioned rivalry, players took the court with next to no seating available either set of stands.

“These kids play so much against one another,” Myrtle Beach boys coach Craig Martin said. “It’s a big deal. The neat thing to me is all these people come and see that it’s a good brand of basketball. Kids play really hard; they’re trying to play together. Where else would you rather be? Friday night, you’ve got kids busting their butt, putting everything out on the court, competing against one another. They’re going to be able to talk about this for the rest of their lives. You go to North Myrtle Beach and it’s sold out. You come here and it’s basically the same thing.”

As far as results, North Myrtle Beach’s girls team won both times, as did the Myrtle Beach boys. One of the girls games went to overtime, as did one for the boys.

And while the two losing teams couldn’t take advantage of their opportunity, there were still likely benefits to be had.

“It’s a great environment for these kids to play in,” Chiefs boys coach Ryan Walker said. “The experience is good. I told the guys [in the locker room], the game at our place, we weren’t ready to play. We weren’t mentally tough enough. They came out and smacked us in the mouth. We’ve kind of grown since then. We’ve taken some tough losses. But I thought we responded great [Friday].”

That positive side effect — not being distracted by a huge crowd — is one that all four coaches hope will help their squads starting next week when the postseason begins. After Tuesday’s games, each of the teams will learn their playoff fate, and all four had either locked up a berth or are in line to do so with the regular-season finales.

And they’ll be able to reflect on the games that were the best-attended Horry County varsity games this winter.

“When you talk about that environment, it seems like every time we go to North Myrtle Beach, they’re going to pack it,” Martin said. “It’s a big game. And we’ve had some great, great games over the years since I’ve been there. It seems like every year, it gets bigger and bigger and bigger.”

KNOX SELECTED FOR CAROLINAS CLASSIC

Emorie Knox will have one more prep buffer between his Myrtle Beach playing career and the one at Charleston Southern.

The Seahawk senior was selected for the Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball games, which feature the top seniors in South Carolina versus their cohorts from North Carolina. The games will be played March 28 at Hoggard High School in Wilmington.

So far this season, Knox averaging 20 points and five rebounds per game for a Myrtle Beach team that has already locked up a playoff berth and a first-round home game.

Knox is the third Horry County boys player selected for the event in the last four years, joining Conway’s Jimmy Nichols in 2018 and Socastee’s Jason Cudd in 2017. Prior to that, no local boys player had been picked since Ramon Sessions in 2004.

The full rosters for the Carolinas Classic are expected to be released in the next week. At that time, Horry County will find out if it has any other selections.

GAMES TO WATCH:

Green Sea Floyds at Lake View (girls), Monday: The Trojans can shake up the light but all-important status quo in Region VI-A by beating the front-runners on their own court.

North Myrtle Beach at Marlboro County (girls), Tuesday: The Chiefs need this all-important win to wrap up second place in the region and secure a home playoff game.

Carolina Forest at St. James (boys), Tuesday: Depending on the result of this one, we very well could end up with a three-way tie for second place in Region VI-5A.

Lake City at Loris (boys), Thursday: The final regular-season game will have region finish implications, but also show just how ready the Lions are for the postseason.

REGION STANDINGS:

Boys

Region VI-5A

1. CON 9-0**

2. WF 6-3*

3. CF 5-4*

3. STJ 5-4*

5. SF 2-7

6. SOC 0-9

**-Clinched region title

*-Clinched playoff berth

Region VI-4A

1. MC 8-1*

2. MB 7-2*

3. NMB 4-5

3. DAR 4-5

5. HART 3-6

6. WIL 1-8

*-Clinched playoff spot

Region VI-3A

1. MAR 8-0*

2. CHE 6-2*

3. LC 5-3*

4. LOR 3-5

5. DIL 2-6

6. AYN 0-8

*-Clinched playoff berth

Region VI-A

1. LV 2-1

2. HEM 2-1

3. GSF 0-2

Girls

Region VI-5A

1. CF 8-1**

2. WF 6-3*

2. SOC 6-3*

4. SF 5-4*

5. CON 1-8

5. STJ 1-8

*-Clinched playoff spot

**-Clinched region title 

Region VI-4A

1. WIL 9-0**

2. NMB 6-3*

3. MC 4-5

3. MB 4-5

5. DAR 3-6

6. HART 1-8

**-Clinched region title

*-Clinched playoff berth

Region VI-3A

1. MAR 8-0*

2. DIL 7-1*

3. LOR 5-3*

4. LC 2-6

5. AYN 1-7

5. CHE 1-7

*-Clinched playoff berth

Region VI-A

1. LV 3-0

2. GSF 1-1

3. HEM 0-3

AREA STATS LEADERS

NAME

SCHOOL

PPG

TOTAL PTS

Tonka Hemingway

CON

20.2

384

Emorie Knox

MB

19.8

456

Ayden Hickman

MB

15.7

314

Mike Herrin

SOC

15.1

378

Tim Steele

CON

14.9

358

Jeremiah Nesbitt

STJ

13.3

306

Cameron Spain

SOC

13.0

286

Candido Ortiz-Robles

STJ

12.4

298

Dalton Stroud

GSF

12.2

158

Riley Phipps

AYN

11.9

179

  

NAME

SCHOOL

RPG

TOTAL REB

Tonka Hemingway

CON

12.9

245

Cameron Spain

SOC

10.6

233

Jajuan Arocho

GSF

7.2

93

Kymani Knox

NMB

7.0

148

Darius Hough

MB

6.9

104

Candido Ortiz-Robles

STJ

6.3

152

Tim Steele

CON

6.0

143

Mason Garcia

CF

5.9

77

Mikah Nelson

CF

5.6

134

Mike Herrin

SOC

4.8

121

  

NAME

SCHOOL

APG

TOTAL ASSISTS

Emorie Knox

MB

4.9

113

Tonka Hemingway

CON

4.2

82

Kyle Watkins

CF

3.7

89

Candido Ortiz-Robles

STJ

3.2

76

Jaylyn Bridges

CF

3.0

62

Javi Marlowe

NMB

3.0

63

Jeremiah Nesbitt

STJ

2.7

63

Mike Herrin

SOC

2.3

57

JaQues Williams

GSF

2.1

27

Jaquan Dixon

GSF

1.9

25

  

NAME

SCHOOL

PPG

TOTAL PTS

Jenna Berger

NMB

15.5

264

Jordan Berger

NMB

15.0

314

Ari’Yonna Hayes

LOR

11.9

238

Ally Niles

CF

10.9

228

Carlie Skolsky

CF

10.2

245

Reilly Ward

CF

8.8

219

Zaria Dennis

MB

8.8

202

Olivia Schuller

SOC

8.7

218

Gabby Ciracello

CF

7.7

192

Corteria Chestnut

LOR

7.7

147

  

NAME

SCHOOL

RPG

TOTAL REB

Ari’Yonna Hayes

LOR

9.9

197

Daveona Hatchell

NMB

8.5

179

Jordan Berger

NMB

8.2

173

Jyshae Pope

GSF

7.0

147

Saniah Richardson

CON

6.6

92

Mariah Leinbach

SOC

6.5

163

Olivia Schuller

SOC

6.2

154

Brieonna Gore

GSF

5.9

123

Antanashia Grady

CON

5.6

78

Jenna Berger

NMB

5.6

95

  

NAME

SCHOOL

APG

TOTAL ASSISTS

Gabby Giracello

CF

5.1

141

Daveona Hatchell

NMB

3.4

65

Jordan Berger

NMB

2.6

54

Tonya Williams

SOC

2.3

52

Reilly Ward

CF

2.2

54

Ari’Yonna Hayes

LOR

2.2

44

Ally Niles

CF

2.0

41

Tiashia Wall

CON

2.0

28

Riley Vincent

NMB

1.9

40

Keyonna Ridges

GSF

1.9

29

Contact Charles D. Perry at 843-488-7236

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.