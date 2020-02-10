Coaches always talk about wanting a playoff environment during the regular season.
The ones at North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach couldn’t have asked for much more for their two matchups this season.
The four varsity squads packed their respective houses for both the Jan. 10 games to open the region slate in Little River and then again last Friday at Myrtle Beach. Between state rankings, playoff implications, a bit of a social media push and a good old-fashioned rivalry, players took the court with next to no seating available either set of stands.
“These kids play so much against one another,” Myrtle Beach boys coach Craig Martin said. “It’s a big deal. The neat thing to me is all these people come and see that it’s a good brand of basketball. Kids play really hard; they’re trying to play together. Where else would you rather be? Friday night, you’ve got kids busting their butt, putting everything out on the court, competing against one another. They’re going to be able to talk about this for the rest of their lives. You go to North Myrtle Beach and it’s sold out. You come here and it’s basically the same thing.”
As far as results, North Myrtle Beach’s girls team won both times, as did the Myrtle Beach boys. One of the girls games went to overtime, as did one for the boys.
And while the two losing teams couldn’t take advantage of their opportunity, there were still likely benefits to be had.
“It’s a great environment for these kids to play in,” Chiefs boys coach Ryan Walker said. “The experience is good. I told the guys [in the locker room], the game at our place, we weren’t ready to play. We weren’t mentally tough enough. They came out and smacked us in the mouth. We’ve kind of grown since then. We’ve taken some tough losses. But I thought we responded great [Friday].”
That positive side effect — not being distracted by a huge crowd — is one that all four coaches hope will help their squads starting next week when the postseason begins. After Tuesday’s games, each of the teams will learn their playoff fate, and all four had either locked up a berth or are in line to do so with the regular-season finales.
And they’ll be able to reflect on the games that were the best-attended Horry County varsity games this winter.
“When you talk about that environment, it seems like every time we go to North Myrtle Beach, they’re going to pack it,” Martin said. “It’s a big game. And we’ve had some great, great games over the years since I’ve been there. It seems like every year, it gets bigger and bigger and bigger.”
KNOX SELECTED FOR CAROLINAS CLASSIC
Emorie Knox will have one more prep buffer between his Myrtle Beach playing career and the one at Charleston Southern.
The Seahawk senior was selected for the Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball games, which feature the top seniors in South Carolina versus their cohorts from North Carolina. The games will be played March 28 at Hoggard High School in Wilmington.
So far this season, Knox averaging 20 points and five rebounds per game for a Myrtle Beach team that has already locked up a playoff berth and a first-round home game.
Knox is the third Horry County boys player selected for the event in the last four years, joining Conway’s Jimmy Nichols in 2018 and Socastee’s Jason Cudd in 2017. Prior to that, no local boys player had been picked since Ramon Sessions in 2004.
The full rosters for the Carolinas Classic are expected to be released in the next week. At that time, Horry County will find out if it has any other selections.
GAMES TO WATCH:
Green Sea Floyds at Lake View (girls), Monday: The Trojans can shake up the light but all-important status quo in Region VI-A by beating the front-runners on their own court.
North Myrtle Beach at Marlboro County (girls), Tuesday: The Chiefs need this all-important win to wrap up second place in the region and secure a home playoff game.
Carolina Forest at St. James (boys), Tuesday: Depending on the result of this one, we very well could end up with a three-way tie for second place in Region VI-5A.
Lake City at Loris (boys), Thursday: The final regular-season game will have region finish implications, but also show just how ready the Lions are for the postseason.
REGION STANDINGS:
Boys
Region VI-5A
1. CON 9-0**
2. WF 6-3*
3. CF 5-4*
3. STJ 5-4*
5. SF 2-7
6. SOC 0-9
**-Clinched region title
*-Clinched playoff berth
Region VI-4A
1. MC 8-1*
2. MB 7-2*
3. NMB 4-5
3. DAR 4-5
5. HART 3-6
6. WIL 1-8
*-Clinched playoff spot
Region VI-3A
1. MAR 8-0*
2. CHE 6-2*
3. LC 5-3*
4. LOR 3-5
5. DIL 2-6
6. AYN 0-8
*-Clinched playoff berth
Region VI-A
1. LV 2-1
2. HEM 2-1
3. GSF 0-2
Girls
Region VI-5A
1. CF 8-1**
2. WF 6-3*
2. SOC 6-3*
4. SF 5-4*
5. CON 1-8
5. STJ 1-8
*-Clinched playoff spot
**-Clinched region title
Region VI-4A
1. WIL 9-0**
2. NMB 6-3*
3. MC 4-5
3. MB 4-5
5. DAR 3-6
6. HART 1-8
**-Clinched region title
*-Clinched playoff berth
Region VI-3A
1. MAR 8-0*
2. DIL 7-1*
3. LOR 5-3*
4. LC 2-6
5. AYN 1-7
5. CHE 1-7
*-Clinched playoff berth
Region VI-A
1. LV 3-0
2. GSF 1-1
3. HEM 0-3
AREA STATS LEADERS
NAME
SCHOOL
PPG
TOTAL PTS
Tonka Hemingway
CON
20.2
384
Emorie Knox
MB
19.8
456
Ayden Hickman
MB
15.7
314
Mike Herrin
SOC
15.1
378
Tim Steele
CON
14.9
358
Jeremiah Nesbitt
STJ
13.3
306
Cameron Spain
SOC
13.0
286
Candido Ortiz-Robles
STJ
12.4
298
Dalton Stroud
GSF
12.2
158
Riley Phipps
AYN
11.9
179
NAME
SCHOOL
RPG
TOTAL REB
Tonka Hemingway
CON
12.9
245
Cameron Spain
SOC
10.6
233
Jajuan Arocho
GSF
7.2
93
Kymani Knox
NMB
7.0
148
Darius Hough
MB
6.9
104
Candido Ortiz-Robles
STJ
6.3
152
Tim Steele
CON
6.0
143
Mason Garcia
CF
5.9
77
Mikah Nelson
CF
5.6
134
Mike Herrin
SOC
4.8
121
NAME
SCHOOL
APG
TOTAL ASSISTS
Emorie Knox
MB
4.9
113
Tonka Hemingway
CON
4.2
82
Kyle Watkins
CF
3.7
89
Candido Ortiz-Robles
STJ
3.2
76
Jaylyn Bridges
CF
3.0
62
Javi Marlowe
NMB
3.0
63
Jeremiah Nesbitt
STJ
2.7
63
Mike Herrin
SOC
2.3
57
JaQues Williams
GSF
2.1
27
Jaquan Dixon
GSF
1.9
25
NAME
SCHOOL
PPG
TOTAL PTS
Jenna Berger
NMB
15.5
264
Jordan Berger
NMB
15.0
314
Ari’Yonna Hayes
LOR
11.9
238
Ally Niles
CF
10.9
228
Carlie Skolsky
CF
10.2
245
Reilly Ward
CF
8.8
219
Zaria Dennis
MB
8.8
202
Olivia Schuller
SOC
8.7
218
Gabby Ciracello
CF
7.7
192
Corteria Chestnut
LOR
7.7
147
NAME
SCHOOL
RPG
TOTAL REB
Ari’Yonna Hayes
LOR
9.9
197
Daveona Hatchell
NMB
8.5
179
Jordan Berger
NMB
8.2
173
Jyshae Pope
GSF
7.0
147
Saniah Richardson
CON
6.6
92
Mariah Leinbach
SOC
6.5
163
Olivia Schuller
SOC
6.2
154
Brieonna Gore
GSF
5.9
123
Antanashia Grady
CON
5.6
78
Jenna Berger
NMB
5.6
95
NAME
SCHOOL
APG
TOTAL ASSISTS
Gabby Giracello
CF
5.1
141
Daveona Hatchell
NMB
3.4
65
Jordan Berger
NMB
2.6
54
Tonya Williams
SOC
2.3
52
Reilly Ward
CF
2.2
54
Ari’Yonna Hayes
LOR
2.2
44
Ally Niles
CF
2.0
41
Tiashia Wall
CON
2.0
28
Riley Vincent
NMB
1.9
40
Keyonna Ridges
GSF
1.9
29
