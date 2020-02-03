By this point in the season, area teams are starting to crank numbers to see where not only their playoff hopes stand, but what their chances of finishing in the all-important host seeds are.
Some around Horry County are in much better position than others.
Entering the final two weeks of the regular season (three games for the Class 5A and Class 1A teams; four games for Class 4A and Class 3A), four local teams already know the postseason is in their future. That includes the Conway boys, Carolina Forest girls and Green Sea Floyds boys and girls teams. The Trojans, thanks to a quirk associated with Creek Bridge’s closure, will automatically get an invitation along with their cohorts from Region VI-A, Lake View and Hemingway.
Several more area squads are only one step away.
On the girls side, Socastee, North Myrtle Beach and Loris should have their tickets punched by the end of the week. Boys teams who are within striking distance include Carolina Forest, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Loris.
Of course, that all assumes a few crazy upsets don’t happen along the way.
This is normally the part of the season where that starts to occur. Players feel fatigue, game planning for an opponent is more difficult the second time around and higher stakes impact performance — both positively and negatively.
In the span of one night, a team can jump or fall a spot or two in its respective standings. In three of the six local regions in Classes 5A, 4A and 3A, the difference between second place and fifth place is just two games. Considering the second-place team hosts a playoff game while the fifth-place team is likely going to miss the postseason altogether, and it’s easy to see why these games down the stretch run are so contentious.
GAMES TO WATCH:
West Florence at Carolina Forest (girls), Tuesday: The two teams currently tied atop Region VI-5A will have a chance to all but sow up the title and a with a win here.
Lake City at Loris (boys), Friday: Adrain Grady’s team can secure its playoff hopes with a win over the other team tied with it for third place in Region VI-3A.
North Myrtle Beach at Myrtle Beach (boys), Friday: Regardless of Tuesday’s scores, these two are scrapping for a home playoff game behind region frontrunner Marlboro County.
REGION STANDINGS:
Boys
Region VI-5A
1. CON 7-0*
2. WF 5-2
3. CF 4-3
4. STJ 3-4
5. SF 2-5
6. SOC 0-7
*-Clinched playoff berth
Region VI-4A
1. MC 7-0*
2. MB 5-2
3. DAR 3-4
3. NMB 3-4
5. HART 2-5
6. WIL 1-6
*-Clinched playoff spot
Region VI-3A
1. MAR 6-0*
2. CHE 4-2
3. LC 3-3
3. LOR 3-3
5. DIL 2-4
6. AYN 0-6
*-Clinched playoff berth
Region VI-A
1. LV 2-0
2. GSF 0-1
2. HEM 0-1
Girls
Region VI-5A
1. CF 6-1*
1. WF 6-1*
3. SOC 4-3
4. SF 3-4
5. CON 1-6
5. STJ 1-6
*-Clinched playoff spot
Region VI-4A
1. WIL 7-0*
2. NMB 4-3
2. MC 4-3
4. MB 3-4
5. DAR 2-5
6. HART 1-6
*-Clinched playoff berth
Region VI-3A
1. MAR 6-0*
2. DIL 5-1
3. LOR 4-2
4. LC 2-4
5. AYN 1-5
6. CHE 0-6
*-Clinched playoff berth
Region VI-A
1. LV 2-0
2. GSF 0-1
2. HEM 0-1
AREA STATS LEADERS
NAME
SCHOOL
PPG
TOTAL PTS
Emorie Knox
MB
19.9
417
Tonka Hemingway
CON
19.2
326
Ayden Hickman
MB
15.7
314
Tim Steele
CON
15.0
329
Mike Herrin
SOC
15.0
346
Will Hemingway
LOR
14.3
214
Jeremiah Nesbitt
STJ
13.6
285
Cameron Spain
SOC
13.1
263
Dalton Stroud
GSF
12.5
137
Candido Ortiz-Robles
STJ
12.5
275
NAME
SCHOOL
RPG
TOTAL REB
Tonka Hemingway
CON
12.4
210
Will Hemingway
LOR
10.7
160
Cameron Spain
SOC
10.6
211
Jamarious Herring
LOR
8.7
122
Jajuan Arocho
GSF
7.5
83
Mason Garcia
CF
7.0
77
Kymani Knox
NMB
6.8
130
Darius Hough
MB
6.8
88
Candido Ortiz-Robles
STJ
6.1
135
Mikah Nelson
CF
6.1
134
NAME
SCHOOL
APG
TOTAL ASSISTS
Emorie Knox
MB
5.0
106
Tonka Hemingway
CON
4.3
73
Kyle Watkins
CF
4.1
77
Jaylyn Bridges
CF
3.3
60
Candido Ortiz-Robles
STJ
3.0
67
Javi Marlowe
NMB
2.9
55
Jeremiah Nesbitt
STJ
2.7
56
Mike Herrin
SOC
2.3
52
Jaquan Dixon
GSF
1.9
21
JaQues Williams
GSF
1.6
18
NAME
SCHOOL
PPG
TOTAL PTS
Jordan Berger
NMB
15.7
298
Jenna Berger
NMB
12.1
230
Ari’Yonna Hayes
LOR
12.1
218
Ally Niles
CF
11.2
189
Carlie Skolsky
CF
10.2
203
Olivia Schuller
SOC
9.0
206
Reilly Ward
CF
8.3
174
Gabby Ciracello
CF
8.1
170
Corteria Chestnut
LOR
8.0
136
Amirah Nelson
MB
7.5
144
NAME
SCHOOL
RPG
TOTAL REB
Ari’Yonna Hayes
LOR
10.2
184
Daveona Hatchell
NMB
8.2
155
Jordan Berger
NMB
8.0
151
Corinn Smith
STJ
7.3
154
Mariah Leinbach
SOC
6.8
156
Jyshae Pope
GSF
6.8
122
Saniah Richardson
CON
6.6
79
Olivia Schuller
SOC
6.2
142
Brieonna Gore
GSF
5.9
107
Antanashia Grady
CON
5.7
68
NAME
SCHOOL
APG
TOTAL ASSISTS
Gabby Giracello
CF
5.5
115
Daveona Hatchell
NMB
3.2
60
Jordan Berger
NMB
2.6
49
Reilly Ward
CF
2.3
48
Jenna Berger
NMB
2.3
24
Tonya Williams
SOC
2.3
50
Jenna Mackiewicz
STJ
2.3
48
Ari’Yonna Hayes
LOR
2.2
39
Ally Niles
CF
2.1
35
Riley Vincent
NMB
2.0
38
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.