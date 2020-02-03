Grady speaks with players

Coach Adrain Grady talks to the Loris Lions in the game with Cheraw on Friday. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

 By Janet Morgan

By this point in the season, area teams are starting to crank numbers to see where not only their playoff hopes stand, but what their chances of finishing in the all-important host seeds are.

Some around Horry County are in much better position than others.

Entering the final two weeks of the regular season (three games for the Class 5A and Class 1A teams; four games for Class 4A and Class 3A), four local teams already know the postseason is in their future. That includes the Conway boys, Carolina Forest girls and Green Sea Floyds boys and girls teams. The Trojans, thanks to a quirk associated with Creek Bridge’s closure, will automatically get an invitation along with their cohorts from Region VI-A, Lake View and Hemingway.

Several more area squads are only one step away.

On the girls side, Socastee, North Myrtle Beach and Loris should have their tickets punched by the end of the week. Boys teams who are within striking distance include Carolina Forest, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Loris. 

Of course, that all assumes a few crazy upsets don’t happen along the way.

This is normally the part of the season where that starts to occur. Players feel fatigue, game planning for an opponent is more difficult the second time around and higher stakes impact performance — both positively and negatively.

In the span of one night, a team can jump or fall a spot or two in its respective standings. In three of the six local regions in Classes 5A, 4A and 3A, the difference between second place and fifth place is just two games. Considering the second-place team hosts a playoff game while the fifth-place team is likely going to miss the postseason altogether, and it’s easy to see why these games down the stretch run are so contentious. 

GAMES TO WATCH:

West Florence at Carolina Forest (girls), Tuesday: The two teams currently tied atop Region VI-5A will have a chance to all but sow up the title and a with a win here.

Lake City at Loris (boys), Friday: Adrain Grady’s team can secure its playoff hopes with a win over the other team tied with it for third place in Region VI-3A.

North Myrtle Beach at Myrtle Beach (boys), Friday: Regardless of Tuesday’s scores, these two are scrapping for a home playoff game behind region frontrunner Marlboro County.

REGION STANDINGS:

Boys

Region VI-5A

1. CON 7-0*

2. WF 5-2 

3. CF 4-3 

4. STJ 3-4

5. SF 2-5

6. SOC 0-7

*-Clinched playoff berth

Region VI-4A

1. MC 7-0*

2. MB 5-2

3. DAR 3-4

3. NMB 3-4

5. HART 2-5

6. WIL 1-6

*-Clinched playoff spot

Region VI-3A

1. MAR 6-0*

2. CHE 4-2

3. LC 3-3

3. LOR 3-3

5. DIL 2-4

6. AYN 0-6

*-Clinched playoff berth

Region VI-A

1. LV 2-0

2. GSF 0-1

2. HEM 0-1

Girls

Region VI-5A

1. CF 6-1*

1. WF 6-1*

3. SOC 4-3

4. SF 3-4

5. CON 1-6

5. STJ 1-6

*-Clinched playoff spot

Region VI-4A

1. WIL 7-0*

2. NMB 4-3

2. MC 4-3

4. MB 3-4

5. DAR 2-5

6. HART 1-6

*-Clinched playoff berth

Region VI-3A

1. MAR 6-0*

2. DIL 5-1

3. LOR 4-2

4. LC 2-4

5. AYN 1-5

6. CHE 0-6

*-Clinched playoff berth

Region VI-A

1. LV 2-0

2. GSF 0-1

2. HEM 0-1

AREA STATS LEADERS 

NAME

SCHOOL

PPG

TOTAL PTS

Emorie Knox

MB

19.9

417

Tonka Hemingway

CON

19.2

326

Ayden Hickman

MB

15.7

314

Tim Steele

CON

15.0

329

Mike Herrin

SOC

15.0

346

Will Hemingway

LOR

14.3

214

Jeremiah Nesbitt

STJ

13.6

285

Cameron Spain

SOC

13.1

263

Dalton Stroud

GSF

12.5

137

Candido Ortiz-Robles

STJ

12.5

275

 

NAME

SCHOOL

RPG

TOTAL REB

Tonka Hemingway

CON

12.4

210

Will Hemingway

LOR

10.7

160

Cameron Spain

SOC

10.6

211

Jamarious Herring

LOR

8.7

122

Jajuan Arocho

GSF

7.5

83

Mason Garcia

CF

7.0

77

Kymani Knox

NMB

6.8

130

Darius Hough

MB

6.8

88

Candido Ortiz-Robles

STJ

6.1

135

Mikah Nelson

CF

6.1

134

NAME

SCHOOL

APG

TOTAL ASSISTS

Emorie Knox

MB

5.0

106

Tonka Hemingway

CON

4.3

73

Kyle Watkins

CF

4.1

77

Jaylyn Bridges

CF

3.3

60

Candido Ortiz-Robles

STJ

3.0

67

Javi Marlowe

NMB

2.9

55

Jeremiah Nesbitt

STJ

2.7

56

Mike Herrin

SOC

2.3

52

Jaquan Dixon

GSF

1.9

21

JaQues Williams

GSF

1.6

18

NAME

SCHOOL

PPG

TOTAL PTS

Jordan Berger

NMB

15.7

298

Jenna Berger

NMB

12.1

230

Ari’Yonna Hayes

LOR

12.1

218

Ally Niles

CF

11.2

189

Carlie Skolsky

CF

10.2

203

Olivia Schuller

SOC

9.0

206

Reilly Ward

CF

8.3

174

Gabby Ciracello

CF

8.1

170

Corteria Chestnut

LOR

8.0

136

Amirah Nelson

MB

7.5

144

NAME

SCHOOL

RPG

TOTAL REB

Ari’Yonna Hayes

LOR

10.2

184

Daveona Hatchell

NMB

8.2

155

Jordan Berger

NMB

8.0

151

Corinn Smith

STJ

7.3

154

Mariah Leinbach

SOC

6.8

156

Jyshae Pope

GSF

6.8

122

Saniah Richardson

CON

6.6

79

Olivia Schuller

SOC

6.2

142

Brieonna Gore

GSF

5.9

107

Antanashia Grady

CON

5.7

68

  

NAME

SCHOOL

APG

TOTAL ASSISTS

Gabby Giracello

CF

5.5

115

Daveona Hatchell

NMB

3.2

60

Jordan Berger

NMB

2.6

49

Reilly Ward

CF

2.3

48

Jenna Berger

NMB

2.3

24

Tonya Williams

SOC

2.3

50

Jenna Mackiewicz

STJ

2.3

48

Ari’Yonna Hayes

LOR

2.2

39

Ally Niles

CF

2.1

35

Riley Vincent

NMB

2.0

38

Contact Charles D. Perry at 843-488-7236

