EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week throughout the end of the regular season, MyHorryNews.com will publish this one-stop shop for area basketball updates. It will include notes from around the area, region games to watch in the week ahead, region standings and Horry County stats leaders.
Craig Martin’s team made a statement with a 19-point win over No. 6 North Myrtle Beach to open region play.
And yet the 10th year Myrtle Beach head coach didn’t need too much help thinking of something to fine-tune.
“These guys have a standard of what they want to do and how they want to play,” Martin said after his team beat the Chiefs on Friday. “We’ve got a lot of improvements we’ve got to make.
“I’ve been doing this a long time, so there are all kinds of things I can find [to nitpick]. … We’ve just got to clean it up. We turned it over quite a bit.”
Although the Seahawks were up by 20 at halftime on Friday, it could have been much more. Myrtle Beach had a messy run in the final minutes of the first half and another in the second that prevented Martin’s squad from running away it earlier than it did.
But some of that could have been expected after three games in four days, two of those game being non-region wins over St. James and Conway.
Now, the schedule will feel a little more streamlined for a team that got some positive momentum going in December with a runner-up finish at the Panther Classic at Carolina Forest and picking up a with at the Beach Ball Classic.
Hartsville at North Myrtle Beach (girls), Friday: No matter what happens against Wilson on Tuesday, the Chiefs either won’t be able to afford a second straight defeat or won’t want to give up crucial early ground.
Conway at Carolina Forest (boys), Friday: Both teams started out region play with a win, and both easily could be 2-0 when they match up for the first time this season.
Region games start this week
Region games start later this month
Region games start this week
Region games start later this month
NAME
SCHOOL
PPG
TOTAL PTS
Emorie Knox
MB
22.0
330
Ayden Hickman
MB
17.5
262
Mike Herrin
SOC
16.0
256
Cameron Spain
SOC
15.3
199
Will Hemingway
LOR
14.6
131
Jeremiah Nesbitt
STJ
13.4
187
Dalton Stroud
GSF
13.2
66
Javi Marlowe
NMB
12.3
148
Candido Ortiz-Robles
STJ
11.1
166
Alex Greene
CF
11.1
177
Kyle Watkins
CF
11.1
149
NAME
SCHOOL
RPG
TOTAL REB
Cameron Spain
SOC
11.4
148
Will Hemingway
LOR
11.0
99
Jajuan Arocho
GSF
7.6
38
Kymani Knox
NMB
7.1
85
Candido Ortiz-Robles
STJ
6.5
97
Mikah Nelson
CF
5.6
90
Kyle Watkins
CF
5.4
75
Jonah Nesmith
CF
5.0
80
Javi Marlowe
NMB
4.9
59
Mike Herrin
SOC
4.8
77
NAME
SCHOOL
APG
TOTAL ASSISTS
Kyle Watkins
CF
4.6
65
Emorie Knox
MB
4.5
67
Jaylyn Bridges
CF
3.3
39
Jeremiah Nesbitt
STJ
3.1
43
Candido Ortiz-Robles
STJ
3.0
45
NAME
SCHOOL
PPG
TOTAL PTS
Jenna Berger
NMB
18.1
181
Jordan Berger
NMB
12.0
156
Ari’Yonna Hayes
LOR
12.0
144
Carlie Skolsky
CF
11.1
144
Ally Niles
CF
10.5
105
Daveona Hatchell
NMB
8.2
98
Riley Vincent
NMB
8.1
105
Reilly Ward
CF
8.1
105
Shkyra Moultrie
AYN
8.1
57
Gabby Ciracello
CF
8.0
104
NAME
SCHOOL
RPG
TOTAL REB
Ari’Yonna Hayes
LOR
11.0
132
Jordan Berger
NMB
9.0
117
Jenna Berger
NMB
7.0
70
Jyshae Pope
GSF
6.6
79
Corinn Smith
STJ
6.4
94
Daveona Hatchell
NMB
6.0
98
Alicia Parada
AYN
5.6
39
Brieonna Gore
GSF
5.4
65
Carly Sarvis
AYN
5.1
36
Carly Skolsky
CF
4.8
63
NAME
SCHOOL
APG
TOTAL ASSISTS
Gabby Giracello
CF
4.9
64
Jordan Berger
NMB
4.0
40
Daveona Hatchell
NMB
3.0
45
Reilly Ward
CF
2.6
34
Jenna Mackiewicz
STJ
2.3
35
Contact Charles D. Perry at 843-488-7236
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.