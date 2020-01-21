When Mike Hopkins says that he likes where his team’s focus is right now, he’s citing the attention to detail, but also its ability to not look ahead.
Take Friday, for instance, when the Conway boys basketball team put together a strong second half that withstood a couple of Carolina Forest runs and actually allowed the Tigers to eventually double up on their nine-point halftime advantage. It’s a big reason Conway is now in the driver’s seat for the Region VI-5A title at 3-0, regardless of how early it is.
“We can’t think that way. We’re going to try to focus on one at a time,” Hopkins said after his team’s victory over the Panthers. “We haven’t even seen everybody yet. After next week, we’ll talk to ‘em.”
In the coming days, Conway is going to either be able to start feeling like it really is a region front-runner or end up losing that pole position into a cluster of opposition. The variance is because of who’s next on the docket.
On Tuesday, the Tigers will face a Socastee program that has struggled mightily with just about everyone. The Braves have some budding pieces that could help change the culture from the one-win team of 2019-2020 (so far) in the coming years. For now, Socastee is already probably just hoping to play the role of spoiler here and there.
And then on Friday, Conway will take on West Florence, one of the three teams currently tied for second place at 2-1 inside region play.
Should the Tigers win both games, and regardless of any of the other results, Hopkins’ team will have a two-game buffer over four of the five other teams and a one-game lead (and the immediate head-to-head tiebreaker) over the next-best squad.
It’s easy to see why the perception of Conway basketball is maybe only a couple more victories from taking the next leap forward.
MYRTLE BEACH’S KNOX REACHES NEXT SCORING MILESTONE
Senior guard and Charleston Southern signee Emorie Knox has been putting up points since he first appeared on the varsity roster as an eighth grader.
And last week, he surpassed 1,500 for his career.
Knox, who sits at 1,516 points in four-and-a-half seasons, is already closing in on 400 for this year with at least six regular-season games and likely at least one playoff contest remaining in a Myrtle Beach uniform. Knox’s scoring has consistently improved each year — with 135 as an eighth grader, 264 as a freshman, 297 as a sophomore, 462 last year and already 358 so far this winter.
CAROLINA FOREST’S WATKINS DAY-TO-DAY
Kyle Watkins isn’t his team’s leading scorer, but one of the area’s best point guards is certainly among the most important cogs in first-year coach Emmanuel Dewalt’s budding program.
The team, then, is hoping for his swift return.
Watkins injured his right shoulder in the team’s win over South Florence last Tuesday before sitting out Friday’s rivalry game against Conway, a double-digit loss. Dewalt said Watkins practiced in a limited capacity Monday and could return as early as this week.
REGION GAMES TO WATCH
Carolina Forest at West Florence (girls), Tuesday: No doubt that this one is huge, as either the Panthers or Knights will almost certainly win the Region VI-5A title.
Myrtle Beach at Marlboro County (boys), Tuesday: Craig Martin’s team could afford an early lump in this ultra-competitive division. Two in the first four region games may be detrimental.
West Florence at Conway (boys), Friday: These two teams technically shared the region crown last year, but the winner here gets an early leg up on this winter’s title.
Marlboro County at North Myrtle Beach (girls), Friday: North Myrtle Beach won’t have much wiggle room to land a home playoff game if it can’t win home games like this one.
REGION STANDINGS:
Boys
Region VI-5A
1. CON 3-0
2. CF 2-1
2. STJ 2-1
2. WF 2-1
6. SOC 0-3
6. SF 0-3
Region VI-4A
1. MC 3-0
2. MB 2-1
2. NMB 2-1
4. DAR 1-2
4. WIL 1-2
6. HART 0-3
Region VI-3A
1. LC 1-0
1. MAR 1-0
3. DIL 1-1
3. LOR 1-1
5. CHE 1-1
6. AYN 0-2
Region VI-1A
1. GSF 0-0
1. HEM 0-0
1. LV 0-0
Region games start later this month
Girls
Region VI-5A
1. WF 3-0
1. CF 3-0
3. SF 1-2
3. CON 1-2
3. SOC 1-2
6. STJ 0-3
Region VI-4A
1. WIL 3-0
2. NMB 2-1
3. MC 1-2
3. HART 1-2
3. MB 1-2
3. DAR 1-2
Region VI-3A
1. DIL 2-0
2. MAR 1-0
3. LOR 1-1
3. AYN 1-1
5. LC 0-1
6. CHE 0-2
Region VI-1A
1. GSF 0-0
1. HEM 0-0
1. LV 0-0
Region games start later this month
AREA STATS LEADERS
NAME
SCHOOL
PPG
TOTAL PTS
Emorie Knox
MB
21.1
358
Tonka Hemingway
CON
19.2
250
Ayden Hickman
MB
17.3
277
Mike Herrin
SOC
16.0
256
Cameron Spain
SOC
15.3
199
Tim Steele
CON
15.2
274
Dalton Stroud
GSF
15.0
90
Will Hemingway
LOR
14.6
131
Jeremiah Nesbitt
STJ
13.8
235
Javi Marlowe
NMB
12.3
185
NAME
SCHOOL
RPG
TOTAL REB
Tonka Hemingway
CON
11.6
151
Cameron Spain
SOC
11.4
148
Will Hemingway
LOR
11.0
99
Jajuan Arocho
GSF
8.0
48
Kymani Knox
NMB
7.6
114
Darius Hough
MB
7.0
84
Candido Ortiz-Robles
STJ
6.3
114
Mikah Nelson
CF
5.6
100
Kyle Watkins
CF
5.1
77
Tim Steele
CON
5.0
90
NAME
SCHOOL
APG
TOTAL ASSISTS
Emorie Knox
MB
4.6
78
Kyle Watkins
CF
4.5
67
Tonka Hemingway
CON
4.5
58
Jaylyn Bridges
CF
3.2
45
Candido Ortiz-Robles
STJ
3.2
58
NAME
SCHOOL
PPG
TOTAL PTS
Jordan Berger
NMB
15.6
219
Jenna Berger
NMB
12.9
181
Ari’Yonna Hayes
LOR
11.6
163
Ally Niles
CF
10.9
152
Carlie Skolsky
CF
10.1
172
Reilly Ward
CF
8.7
156
Shkyra Moultrie
AYN
8.7
78
Riley Vincent
NMB
8.6
120
Daveona Hatchell
NMB
8.2
115
Gabby Ciracello
CF
8.1
145
Corteria Chestnut
LOR
7.2
93
Keyonna Ridges
GSF
6.4
58
NAME
SCHOOL
RPG
TOTAL REB
Ari’Yonna Hayes
LOR
11.1
156
Jordan Berger
NMB
9.1
127
Daveona Hatchell
NMB
8.2
115
Jyshae Pope
GSF
6.6
86
Corinn Smith
STJ
6.1
104
Brieonna Gore
GSF
5.8
75
Jenna Berger
NMB
5.0
70
Keyonna Ridges
GSF
5.0
45
Alicia Parada
AYN
4.9
44
Carly Sarvis
AYN
4.7
42
NAME
SCHOOL
APG
TOTAL ASSISTS
Gabby Giracello
CF
5.1
92
Daveona Hatchell
NMB
3.6
50
Jordan Berger
NMB
3.1
43
Reilly Ward
CF
2.6
46
Riley Vincent
NMB
2.4
34
Ari’Yonna Hayes
LOR
2.4
34
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.