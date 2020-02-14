0117 CF Conway boys_JM04.JPG

Conway's Tonka Hemingway blocks a shot under the Carolina Forest basket in the game on Friday. Conway won 77-59. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

You don’t need to ask Kelly Lewis twice if she likes a layoff between the end of the regular season and the playoffs.

“I’m in favor of it because it gives us time to prepare for opponents,” the Socastee girls basketball coach said. “It gives us a chance to recharge and refocus and get ready for who we’re going to play.”

It’s a sentiment most of the area’s coaches tend to agree with.

Among them, Myrtle Beach boys coach Craig Martin said his team has not had a full complement of players for any region game this season. The St. James boys needed to use the time to figure out some schematic changes now that it knows it will be without leading scorer Jeremiah Nesbitt. The Carolina Forest girls badly needed a break after having already played 26 games.

The list goes on.

But for Lewis, she’s trying to draw parallels to her first season with the team.

In 2016-2017, Socastee finished fourth in the region, only to click during the week off between the end of the regular season and the playoffs. The Braves took down Fort Dorchester and Spring Valley, both on the road, en route to the lower state semifinals. 

This time around, Socastee will open on the road at Wando on Tuesday. 

But a potential run isn’t just about the layoff. This is the fourth straight year the region has set the regular season schedule like this. It’s also about the right kind of timing.

“We’ve talked to them about that the last couple weeks,” Lewis said. “After we lost at West Florence [on Jan. 28], we knew we were probably going to be going on the road. I wanted us to get them peaking. Even with us losing at South Florence [Tuesday], we’ve been scoring a lot of points. I feel like we’re trending the opposite direction.”

Since that loss at West Florence, the Braves have beaten Carolina Forest and then averaged 55 points per game against Conway, St. James and South Florence.

Now, it will enter the playoffs with some fresh legs.

That will be the case for nine of the area’s 13 playoff teams. Horry County’s Class 5A and Class 4A playoff-bound girls teams (Carolina Forest, Socastee, North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach) will tip off postseason contests one week after the end of the regular season. Class 5A and Class 4A boys teams (Conway, Carolina Forest, St. James, Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach) will open the playoffs eight days after the end of the regular season.

PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

MONDAY

Girls

Class 3A

No. 3 Loris at No. 2 Manning

Class A

At-large C.E. Murray at No. 2 Green Sea Floyds

TUESDAY

Girls

Class 5A

No. 3 Socastee at No. 2 Wando

No. 4 (TBD) at No. 1 Carolina Forest

Class 4A

No. 3 Myrtle Beach at No. 2 Colleton County

No. 4 (TBD) at No. 2 North Myrtle Beach

Boys

Class 3A

No. 4 Loris at No. 1 Bishop England

Class A

No. 3 Green Sea Floyds at No. 3 Baptist Hill

WEDNESDAY

Boys

Class 5A

No. 4 Stratford at No. 1 Conway

No. 3 Carolina Forest at R7 No. 2 (TBD)

No. 4 St. James at R7 No. 1 (TBD)

Class 4A

R5 No. 4 (TBD) at No. 2 Myrtle Beach

No. 3 North Myrtle Beach at No. 2 Hilton Head

*Note: All missing teams should be completed Saturday.

AREA STATS LEADERS 

NAME

SCHOOL

PPG

TOTAL PTS

Tonka Hemingway

CON

20.5

410

Emorie Knox

MB

19.5

467

Ayden Hickman

MB

15.7

314

Mike Herrin

SOC

15.7

409

Tim Steele

CON

14.6

364

Will Hemingway

LOR

14.1

226

Jeremiah Nesbitt

STJ

13.3

306

Cameron Spain

SOC

12.7

293

Candido Ortiz-Robles

STJ

12.4

311

Dalton Stroud

GSF

11.6

185

NAME

SCHOOL

RPG

TOTAL REB

Tonka Hemingway

CON

12.8

255

Cameron Spain

SOC

10.8

248

Jamarious Herring

LOR

10.4

167

Will Hemingway

LOR

8.7

157

Mason Garcia

CF

7.2

101

Jajuan Arocho

GSF

6.9

110

Kymani Knox

NMB

6.9

158

Darius Hough

MB

6.7

107

Mikah Nelson

CF

6.5

91

Candido Ortiz-Robles

STJ

6.3

158

  

NAME

SCHOOL

APG

TOTAL ASSISTS

Emorie Knox

MB

4.8

115

Tonka Hemingway

CON

4.1

82

Kyle Watkins

CF

4.0

87

Jaylyn Bridges

CF

3.2

67

Candido Ortiz-Robles

STJ

3.1

78

Javi Marlowe

NMB

3.0

70

Jeremiah Nesbitt

STJ

2.7

63

Mike Herrin

SOC

2.3

60

JaQues Williams

GSF

1.8

27

Jaquon Dewitt

LOR

1.8

35

  

NAME

SCHOOL

PPG

TOTAL PTS

Jenna Berger

NMB

16.1

264

Jordan Berger

NMB

14.6

314

Ari’Yonna Hayes

LOR

11.8

260

Ally Niles

CF

10.9

240

Carlie Skolsky

CF

10.0

250

Olivia Schuller

SOC

8.9

232

Reilly Ward

CF

8.6

224

Zaria Dennis

MB

8.4

213

Daveona Hatchell

NMB

7.9

152

Corteria Chestnut

LOR

7.6

159

  

NAME

SCHOOL

RPG

TOTAL REB

Ari’Yonna Hayes

LOR

9.9

218

Daveona Hatchell

NMB

8.7

192

Jordan Berger

NMB

8.1

178

Jyshae Pope

GSF

7.2

166

Corinn Smith

STJ

7.1

177

Saniah Richardson

CON

6.9

104

Mariah Leinbach

SOC

6.7

173

Olivia Schuller

SOC

6.3

163

Brieonna Gore

GSF

5.9

136

Antanashia Grady

CON

5.8

87

  

NAME

SCHOOL

APG

TOTAL ASSISTS

Gabby Giracello

CF

5.8

151

Daveona Hatchell

NMB

3.1

68

Jordan Berger

NMB

2.6

57

Tonya Williams

SOC

2.3

56

Ari’Yonna Hayes

LOR

2.3

51

Reilly Ward

CF

2.1

55

Tiashia Wall

CON

2.1

31

Jenna Mackiewicz

STJ

2.1

52

Ally Niles

CF

1.9

41

Riley Vincent

NMB

1.9

41

Keyonna Ridges

GSF

1.9

32

