You don’t need to ask Kelly Lewis twice if she likes a layoff between the end of the regular season and the playoffs.
“I’m in favor of it because it gives us time to prepare for opponents,” the Socastee girls basketball coach said. “It gives us a chance to recharge and refocus and get ready for who we’re going to play.”
It’s a sentiment most of the area’s coaches tend to agree with.
Among them, Myrtle Beach boys coach Craig Martin said his team has not had a full complement of players for any region game this season. The St. James boys needed to use the time to figure out some schematic changes now that it knows it will be without leading scorer Jeremiah Nesbitt. The Carolina Forest girls badly needed a break after having already played 26 games.
The list goes on.
But for Lewis, she’s trying to draw parallels to her first season with the team.
In 2016-2017, Socastee finished fourth in the region, only to click during the week off between the end of the regular season and the playoffs. The Braves took down Fort Dorchester and Spring Valley, both on the road, en route to the lower state semifinals.
This time around, Socastee will open on the road at Wando on Tuesday.
But a potential run isn’t just about the layoff. This is the fourth straight year the region has set the regular season schedule like this. It’s also about the right kind of timing.
“We’ve talked to them about that the last couple weeks,” Lewis said. “After we lost at West Florence [on Jan. 28], we knew we were probably going to be going on the road. I wanted us to get them peaking. Even with us losing at South Florence [Tuesday], we’ve been scoring a lot of points. I feel like we’re trending the opposite direction.”
Since that loss at West Florence, the Braves have beaten Carolina Forest and then averaged 55 points per game against Conway, St. James and South Florence.
Now, it will enter the playoffs with some fresh legs.
That will be the case for nine of the area’s 13 playoff teams. Horry County’s Class 5A and Class 4A playoff-bound girls teams (Carolina Forest, Socastee, North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach) will tip off postseason contests one week after the end of the regular season. Class 5A and Class 4A boys teams (Conway, Carolina Forest, St. James, Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach) will open the playoffs eight days after the end of the regular season.
PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
MONDAY
Girls
Class 3A
No. 3 Loris at No. 2 Manning
Class A
At-large C.E. Murray at No. 2 Green Sea Floyds
TUESDAY
Girls
Class 5A
No. 3 Socastee at No. 2 Wando
No. 4 (TBD) at No. 1 Carolina Forest
Class 4A
No. 3 Myrtle Beach at No. 2 Colleton County
No. 4 (TBD) at No. 2 North Myrtle Beach
Boys
Class 3A
No. 4 Loris at No. 1 Bishop England
Class A
No. 3 Green Sea Floyds at No. 3 Baptist Hill
WEDNESDAY
Boys
Class 5A
No. 4 Stratford at No. 1 Conway
No. 3 Carolina Forest at R7 No. 2 (TBD)
No. 4 St. James at R7 No. 1 (TBD)
Class 4A
R5 No. 4 (TBD) at No. 2 Myrtle Beach
No. 3 North Myrtle Beach at No. 2 Hilton Head
*Note: All missing teams should be completed Saturday.
AREA STATS LEADERS
NAME
SCHOOL
PPG
TOTAL PTS
Tonka Hemingway
CON
20.5
410
Emorie Knox
MB
19.5
467
Ayden Hickman
MB
15.7
314
Mike Herrin
SOC
15.7
409
Tim Steele
CON
14.6
364
Will Hemingway
LOR
14.1
226
Jeremiah Nesbitt
STJ
13.3
306
Cameron Spain
SOC
12.7
293
Candido Ortiz-Robles
STJ
12.4
311
Dalton Stroud
GSF
11.6
185
NAME
SCHOOL
RPG
TOTAL REB
Tonka Hemingway
CON
12.8
255
Cameron Spain
SOC
10.8
248
Jamarious Herring
LOR
10.4
167
Will Hemingway
LOR
8.7
157
Mason Garcia
CF
7.2
101
Jajuan Arocho
GSF
6.9
110
Kymani Knox
NMB
6.9
158
Darius Hough
MB
6.7
107
Mikah Nelson
CF
6.5
91
Candido Ortiz-Robles
STJ
6.3
158
NAME
SCHOOL
APG
TOTAL ASSISTS
Emorie Knox
MB
4.8
115
Tonka Hemingway
CON
4.1
82
Kyle Watkins
CF
4.0
87
Jaylyn Bridges
CF
3.2
67
Candido Ortiz-Robles
STJ
3.1
78
Javi Marlowe
NMB
3.0
70
Jeremiah Nesbitt
STJ
2.7
63
Mike Herrin
SOC
2.3
60
JaQues Williams
GSF
1.8
27
Jaquon Dewitt
LOR
1.8
35
NAME
SCHOOL
PPG
TOTAL PTS
Jenna Berger
NMB
16.1
264
Jordan Berger
NMB
14.6
314
Ari’Yonna Hayes
LOR
11.8
260
Ally Niles
CF
10.9
240
Carlie Skolsky
CF
10.0
250
Olivia Schuller
SOC
8.9
232
Reilly Ward
CF
8.6
224
Zaria Dennis
MB
8.4
213
Daveona Hatchell
NMB
7.9
152
Corteria Chestnut
LOR
7.6
159
NAME
SCHOOL
RPG
TOTAL REB
Ari’Yonna Hayes
LOR
9.9
218
Daveona Hatchell
NMB
8.7
192
Jordan Berger
NMB
8.1
178
Jyshae Pope
GSF
7.2
166
Corinn Smith
STJ
7.1
177
Saniah Richardson
CON
6.9
104
Mariah Leinbach
SOC
6.7
173
Olivia Schuller
SOC
6.3
163
Brieonna Gore
GSF
5.9
136
Antanashia Grady
CON
5.8
87
NAME
SCHOOL
APG
TOTAL ASSISTS
Gabby Giracello
CF
5.8
151
Daveona Hatchell
NMB
3.1
68
Jordan Berger
NMB
2.6
57
Tonya Williams
SOC
2.3
56
Ari’Yonna Hayes
LOR
2.3
51
Reilly Ward
CF
2.1
55
Tiashia Wall
CON
2.1
31
Jenna Mackiewicz
STJ
2.1
52
Ally Niles
CF
1.9
41
Riley Vincent
NMB
1.9
41
Keyonna Ridges
GSF
1.9
32
