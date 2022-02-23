NORTH AUGUSTA — The home crowd at Jacket Arena was stunned.
The second-ranked North Augusta girls' basketball team trailed North Myrtle Beach 25-14 midway through the third quarter of Wednesday's Class 4A third-round playoff game, and the Jackets looked very much in danger of having their season ended prematurely by the Chiefs for the second year in a row.
How could they possibly make up an 11-point deficit with 12:27 to play against an aggressive, unyielding North Myrtle Beach defense that had only allowed 14 points over the previous 19:33 of game time?
Start with some steals and layups, that same crescendo North Augusta had used to bury most everyone it had played over the last seven years. Add in a deep 3-pointer from the Jackets' all-state point guard, sprinkle in a few more steal-pass-layup combinations, then finish it off at the free throw line — all as the home crowd got louder and louder after being held silent for much of the game.
North Augusta added all of that together, surging ahead with a 15-2 run, and the comeback was complete. The Jackets are heading back to the state semifinals for the sixth time in seven seasons after a 35-32 win that even left head coach Al Young looking for the right way to describe exactly how they pulled it off.
"Well, I don't know. I am just so proud of them. They just didn't lay down, because they very easily could've done that," he said. "You're down by 11 points midway through the third quarter. Laying down and giving up is so easy to do, and they wouldn't do that. They fought through. It brought tears to my eyes, just to know that they had that in them to keep us secure in the belief and the desire to get that done. It was a tough game, and we prevailed."
The loss is North Myrtle Beach's (18-6) first since Dec. 18, snapping an 11-game winning streak and ending the Chiefs' hopes of returning to the Class 4A state championship game at USC Aiken for the second season in a row.
The Jackets (20-2) will face South Florence at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Florence Center for the lower state title, and the only reason it's not their seventh consecutive state semifinal appearance is because North Myrtle Beach shocked them in the playoffs last year — that ended a string of four consecutive state championships and 20 straight playoff victories.
Young said his team didn't get caught up in the revenge angle — they talked about taking care of business on their end by playing hard, rebounding and taking care of the ball. They knew the Chiefs were going to bring an aggressive brand of basketball to North Augusta, so they just had to fight back.
It looked like North Myrtle Beach may have landed the knockout blow when the Chiefs got back-to-back buckets off turnovers for that 25-14 lead with 4:27 left in the third, but North Augusta answered with a 7-0 run — the final points being a 3 from well beyond the arc by Zuri Goldsberry, one of the Jackets' two all-state selections.
The Jackets got within two when Suniyah Rollins scored the opening bucket of the fourth quarter, then took their first lead since 2-0 at 29-27 when Rollins scored off a Goldsberry steal with 3 minutes to play.
Rollins added another bucket — she scored six of her eight points in the fourth quarter — and North Augusta led by four with 1:17 to go.
The Chiefs had to get into foul mode, and foul a lot just to send North Augusta to the free throw line, which left one last hurdle for the Jackets to clear. They had made just two of seven free throw attempts during the first 31 minutes of the game, and now they'd need to get it done at the stripe to seal the deal.
Enter Ansley Gartrell and Aricka Moore, who hit four freebies in a row to ice the game. Moore's pair made it 35-29 with just 10.2 seconds to play.
"I can't say enough about it. That's kind of what we talked about in the locker room," Young said. "We missed some earlier. But when we're under pressure and when we had to have it, they stepped up and got it done. That says a lot for them and about them."
Gartrell scored a team-high 12 points for North Augusta, Goldsberry had seven and all-state pick P'eris Smith had six.
Faith Farmer led North Myrtle Beach with 12, and Adaiah Vereen joined her in double figures with 10. Farmer hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter as North Myrtle Beach raced out to a 12-4 lead, but North Augusta kept her from scoring until she hit her fourth triple in the closing seconds.
"I don't think that we really adjusted. We just had to go out and crowd the 3-point line a little bit," Young said. "Coming in, we knew she could shoot. We just believe that you can't consistently do that all night. We know she's going to get her points, get some 3s down. We just had to continue to play defense and defend that 3-point line, because she shoots the ball really well."
North Myrtle Beach held an 18-12 lead at the half as both defenses dominated the pace of the game. The Chiefs started the third quarter on a 7-2 run for that 11-point lead and looked to be halfway to state semifinals.
Instead, it's North Augusta that will make that familiar drive up I-20 back to Florence.
