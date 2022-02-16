North Myrtle Beach's Riley Vincent nailed two three-pointers halfway through the first quarter Wednesday night to spark her team to a convincing 46-22 victory in the first round of the 4A state playoffs.
Vincent, a junior, would finish the night with two more from outside the arc and a two-pointer to lead all scorers with 14. Freshman Destinee Vereen also finished in double figures with 11.
After finishing the first period with a 12-8 lead, the Chiefs pulled ahead with a tough press and an ever-moving offense to head into halftime with a 26-13 advantage. Airport constantly substituted fresh players but couldn’t keep up with the faster North Myrtle Beach squad.
The pressure on the Eagles continued in the second half with the Chiefs pulling ahead by as many as 26 before closing out the game with the 46-22 win.
North Myrtle Beach head coach Brooke Smith said her team showed incredible hustle and a great team effort in the first-round win.
“We were hesitant at first, then Riley hit those big threes to get us going,” Smith said. “Tonight was the first time we put in that press and our girls executed it very well. Airport had a tough time with it and I think that was a big difference.”
Smith said she also threw in some new offenses and her team responded to the changes well.
The Chiefs will host Darlington Friday night in the second round of the playoffs. Darlington defeated Bluffton 38-33 Wednesday night.
Other girls scores
North Augusta 73 Myrtle Beach 37
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 63 Aynor 14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.