North Myrtle Beach is getting used to these postseason runs.
For the third consecutive season, the Chiefs girls basketball team has advanced to the third round of the state playoffs, this time after defeating Darlington 54-32 at home Friday. And for a team that has rarely done this since its dominant ways of the 1980s and early 90s, the postseason success is becoming the new normal.
If you ask Brooke Smith, it’s only getting started.
“This year’s team is actually better than last year’s team,” the fifth-year coach said after her team ended Darlington’s season for the second year in a row. “We drop more points and we have more scorers. You never know who is going to be the leading scorer every day.”
This time around, it was certainly a balanced attack against the Falcons.
Faith Farmer finished with 12. Riley Vincent and Adaiah Vereen each chipped in 10. Destinee Vereen scored eight. And the scary part about the final point differential is that North Myrtle Beach played anything but a perfect game offensively. The Chiefs turned the ball over more than Smith would have liked, and after Darlington put its defensive faces on Vincent bringing the ball up the court, the Chiefs shifted Farmer to the point.
Still, this one wasn’t in doubt after North Myrtle Beach opened the second half on a 13-0 run and stretched what was already a 10-point halftime lead.
This was anything but the game from two weeks ago, when the Falcons overcame a 17-point deficit to end the Chiefs’ chances of a Region VI-4A title.
“We played as a team, our basketball, and not necessarily as individuals,” Farmer said. “The team is hard-working. We get the job done.”
On Friday, that meant defensively, too.
North Myrtle Beach stymied Darlington’s all-state center, Sommer Joseph, for the second consecutive playoff game between the two teams. Much of that was credited to Destinee Vereen again. Joseph finished with just four points in the game after spending a solid portion of the game on the bench in foul trouble. Joseph was held scoreless in the lower state finals last season.
As she struggled, so, too, did the rest of the Falcons.
The victory pushed the Chiefs to another rematch from last year’s playoffs. North Myrtle Beach will play at North Augusta on Wednesday. The Chiefs defeated the Yellow Jackets 32-28 in the second round last February, ending North Augusta’s streak of consecutive state championships at four.
Facing the Yellow Jackets again — North Augusta eliminated the Chiefs in 2020 — comes with the territory of advancing deeper into the playoffs.
“Beating them last year gave them a lot of confidence,” Smith said. “North Augusta this year isn’t the North Augusta of the past. They’re still a great team. But [the Chiefs] are already excited about it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.