After 13 seasons, Craig Martin is leaving Myrtle Beach.

The now-former boys basketball coach has accepted the same job at Boiling Springs. Martin, who led the Seahawks to the 2020 state championship game and won just shy of 180 games during his tenure, will be joining a budding athletics program with high-end facilities.

“It’s an opportunity to build something from the ground up. Developing a total program, starting with the elementary right on through the high school, making something totally yours,” Martin said Thursday morning. “The resources they have there are just phenomenal. When I went there, it felt like you’re walking onto a college campus.”

Boiling Springs Principal Zach McQuigg previously held the same position at Myrtle Beach. And Bulldogs’ football coach Matt Reel was recruited away from North Myrtle Beach in January.

In Martin, Boiling Springs will be getting a head coach with a reputation for getting the most out of his players.

Martin took over the program for the 2009-2010 season. His time got off to a rocky start when it was deemed that illegal offseason practices had taken place and Myrtle Beach was slapped with a one-year playoff ban.

However, the Seahawks rebounded to become consistent region contenders. They also made some deep playoff runs, including a lower state finals appearance in 2014.

No season was more impactful than 2020, however.

That year, an undersized squad that was known for scrappy play made it to Columbia for the Class 4A state championship game before losing to Ridge View. It was the first time in 12 years that any boys basketball program from Horry County had made it to the state finals, and Martin’s name was mentioned for several openings around the state.

However, he wasn’t interested in leaving until after his oldest child, Xavier, finished high school. Xavier Martin will graduate in May and is likely headed to college in the Upstate.

Boiling Springs has been a fairly consistent program since the start of the 2015-2016 season, hovering right around the .500 mark, so Martin won’t have to reinvent the wheel.