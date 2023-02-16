The Loris girls basketball team proved on Thursday night why it earned a No. 1 seed in this year’s Class 3A playoffs.
Doug Gause’s team went 9-1 en route to its third-straight region title this season, and it didn’t take its foot off the pedal in the first round of postseason action.
The Lions (17-9) took care of business on Thursday against Darlington, winning 53-34 in front of a spirited home crowd.
"We had a tough non-region schedule to get us to this point, so this is just another step to get us where we want to go," Gause said after the game. “Our defense of course is our calling card. So as long as we stay doing what we need to do on defense, the sky is the limit for us.”
As Gause mentioned, it was certainly the Loris defense that made the difference on Thursday night.
Over the course of the season, many Loris wins have been marked by a strong defensive effort, no secret to competitors across the state.
In their region competition, the Lions allowed an average of just 35 points per game. The team allowed fewer than 20 points in seven of its 16 wins before Thursday.
The Loris defense controlled the first two quarters of action against Darlington, sending the team to the half with a 24-13 lead.
“When we went to our man defense, it gave their guards some trouble, so we decided to extend it to full-court to pick up the tempo,” Gause said. “It made them play faster than they really wanted to, and that’s what really turned this game around in our favor."
Loris was able to pull away after the break, opening up a 21-point lead after the third quarter. Sophomore Janiya Richburg led the team in scoring on the night, posting 15 points.
Richburg leads the Lions in points per game, rebounds per game and field goal percentage this season.
For Gause, he’s looking to Richburg and a pair of guards — Mari'Asia Moody and Teanna Perry — to be the leadership his group leans on during this playoff run.
Perry also ended the night with a double-digit point total, scoring 10.
“They’re big on the front of that defense,” Gause said of the trio. “As long as those three play their game, and the rest of the supporting cast steps up, we’re going to be alright."
Advancing into the second round, Loris will play at home again on Saturday against Orangeburg-Wilkinson.
The second-round game at Loris High School is set for 6 p.m.
“The message to this team is that it’s still not done yet,” Gause said. “We still have work to do… Regardless of the score, we’re going to be playing like it’s 0-0 until the very end.”
OTHER PLAYOFF SCORES
5A BOYS
Conway 66 White Knoll 30
The Tigers cruised in their first-round matchup against at-large White Knoll. Conway advances and will play again Saturday.
St. James 48 West Ashley 46
The No. 4 Sharks go on the road and pull off an upset over No. 2 West Ashley. St. James will play again Saturday.
Summerville 61 Carolina Forest 47
The Panthers' season ends with a road loss to No. 1-seed Summerville. Carolina Forest went 16-10 this season.
Wando 64 Socastee 62
The Braves fell at home on a buzzer-beating three-pointer. They finish the season with a 13-13 record.
CLASS 4A GIRLS
AC Flora 50 North Myrtle Beach 25
The Chiefs fell to the No. 2-seed Falcons on the road.
