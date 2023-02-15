Lakewood entered Wednesday’s first round of the boys basketball postseason with an optimism not many others had.
Cameron Lee’s team believed it could defeat a three-loss Loris team on the road.
Even with an 8-18 record, the Gators managed to enter the evening with confidence. And after the team’s 53-49 upset of the Lions, it became evident why his group had so much of it.
“We always believe,” Lee, Lakewood's first-year head coach, said after the win. “I tell our guys, it’s about the 15 in the locker room. It’s not about what anyone else thinks…
“We fought a lot of adversity this year, and our record wasn’t exactly what we wanted it to be. ... But, we had a tough schedule, and that was all for us to get to this point in the year.”
Loris, which entered the playoffs as a No. 2 seed, was undoubtedly the night’s heavy favorite. It hadn’t lost a game at home all season, and its three losses (to North Myrtle Beach, Dillon and Manning) were all avenged during the year.
But in an “anything can happen” postseason environment, Lakewood did enough to end Loris’s season on its home court.
The Lions jumped out to a double-digit lead early and appeared primed to roll through into the second round of playoff action. Lakewood, however, showed no quit.
Lee’s team cut the Loris lead to just seven at halftime, and backed by a heavy defensive effort, entered the fourth quarter down just one point, 37-36.
Led by Myles Squirewell’s 16 second-half points, the Gators managed their first lead of the night with 2:59 remaining and held on to cash in the upset.
“Their record doesn’t show how good they are,” Loris head coach Adrain Grady said of Lakewood after the loss. “They’ve played murderers' row, and they’re real tough… They played hard and did what they do. They were just the better team tonight.”
Squirewell, a 6-foot-6 forward, led Lakewood with 28 points on Wednesday.
Likely the night’s most notable storyline was the absence of Loris standout Duke Bellamy for the majority of the game’s action. The all-state selection was battling an injury, Grady said, which proved to be a significant blow for the Lions.
Bellamy entered the night as the team’s leading scorer.
For Lakewood, the win wasn’t as much of a tale of two halves as it was erasing a slow first quarter. Loris took control early, but the final three quarters — statistically and physically — were won by the Gators.
“We were able to cut back on our turnovers in the second half,” Lee said, emphasizing the team’s turnaround after a slow start. “We had 13 of them in the first half, and that’s why they were able to jump out on us in the first half. We also keyed in on some of their guys, slowed them down and got them in foul trouble. That helped us out a lot.”
For Loris, the loss marks an early end to a year that had plenty of hopes of a deep postseason run.
“We’re young,” Grady said after the loss. “We had a lot of sophomores out there tonight, and we have a bright future.”
Lakewood advances into Friday’s second round and will play No. 1 seed Orangeburg-Wilkinson looking to post a second-straight upset.
“We’re going to celebrate tonight, but tomorrow we’re back to work,” Lee said. “We have to believe. As long as we keep fighting, I know we always have a chance.”
