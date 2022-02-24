The Loris Lions faced a tall order Thursday night in the third round of the 3A basketball playoffs.
That was the front line of the Bishop England Battling Bishops, who knocked off Loris 47-35. Bishop England moves on to the lower state championship game Monday at the Florence Civic Center. They will face Camden for the right to play for a state title.
“We are a young team that’s accomplished a lot more this year than anyone expected,” Loris head coach Doug Gause said. “This team has made great strides since the first of the season.”
On Thursday, Loris hit the scoreboard first but Bishop England took the lead halfway through the opening quarter and never trailed again.
The Lions were only down by five at the end of the first period, but the Bishops’ height advantage under the boards and a trapping defense that forced multiple Loris turnovers helped them stretch the lead in the second quarter by as many as 14. Bishop England headed into halftime with a 12-point lead.
The turnover bug continued to bite the Lions in the second half but they managed to cut the Bishop England lead to 10 at the end of the third.
At one point, Loris slashed the margin to nine midway through the fourth quarter, but that was as close as they would get.
Gause said his team never gave up and shows great potential for next year.
“We made it one game more this year than last and our goal is [to] make the lower state and finals next year,” he said.
He added that with so many young players making up the nucleus of next year’s squad, he remains optimistic about the team’s future.
“But I especially want to thank our three seniors for their leadership and the legacy they leave here,” Gause said.
The three graduating players are Charity Campbell, Jallyssa Bellamy and Region 7 3A Player of the Year Jaylynn Johnson.
