For the second year in a row, the Loris girls basketball team has advanced into the third round of the 3A state playoffs.
A No. 1 seed entering the postseason, Doug Gause’s team defeated Orangeburg-Wilkinson 54-33 Saturday night to roll into Tuesday’s third-round game against Camden.
“I’m really happy for this team," Gause said. "They’ve worked hard all season."
“We feel like we aren’t given the respect that we are due. But, like I always tell them, they need to let their actions on the court speak for them. We let them know that hard work is going to pay off in the end… it’s not done yet, but as long as we keep working hard, I feel good about going up [to Camden] and competing.”
Orangeburg-Wilkinson began the game with heavy pressure on Loris and finished the first quarter down by just one point. But after the first eight minutes of the game, the momentum shifted and stayed on the Loris side of the court for the remainder of the night.
The Lions defense was absolutely dominant after the first break, helping the team outscore Orangeburg-Wilkinson, 17-2, in the second quarter. It was a case of the Loris defense completely taking control of the game, something opponents have seen countless times over the course of this season.
Loris took a 29-13 lead into the half, with sophomore leaders Mari’Asia Moody and Janiya Richburg both scoring double-digit totals— 12 and 10 points respectively — over the first 16 minutes of action.
“I’m really grateful, seeing they’re starting to hit on all cylinders and getting locked in like we want them to,” Gause said of his team. “I tell them that when we lock in on defense, it’s a thing of beauty and nobody can stop us. I’m really grateful that they have bought into the system.”
Not much changed in terms of momentum in the second half, where Loris commanded things up and down the court. The defense continued to force turnovers and created opportunities for the offense to capitalize on easy scoring moments, something Gause said was one of the night’s keys. Between the second and third quarters, Loris outscored Orangeburg-Wilkinson, 26-5.
Moody added 13 more points in the second half, finishing with a team-high 25 points.
“She’s a combo guard for us. She can create her own shot when she needs to, but she also does a good job at getting her other teammates involved, which I like,” Gause said of Moody. “She got in her zone tonight and it was a good thing to see. The team benefited greatly from it.”
Loris kept its foot on the pedal to finish out the win, advancing through the 3A bracket.
A win in the third round would place Loris in the lower state championship on Saturday, Feb. 25.
Camden, Loris’s opponent on Tuesday, defeated Battery Creek in its second-round game on Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs have been remarkable over the course of this year, posting a 26-2 record.
Since region competition started, Camden is averaging 75 points per game. The team has scored over 70 points in nine wins over that period.
Loris has leaned on its defense all season, and Tuesday's test at Camden might be the year’s toughest.
“We’re going to try to create some havoc on defense, get some turnovers and turn those into points,” Gause said.
Tuesday night’s tip-off at Camden is set for 6 p.m.
