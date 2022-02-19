The Loris High girls basketball team got off to a sluggish start Saturday night against Crestwood in the second round of the 3A state playoffs, but the Lions righted the ship and pulled out a 42-36 win.
Loris had made it to the second round after easily knocking off Gilbert 65-8 in first round action. Crestwood defeated Battery Creek 42-31 in the opening round. That set up Saturday's showdown in Loris.
“We made too many mistakes that first half — missed shots, fouls,” Loris head coach Doug Gause said. “But we made some adjustments at the half. We locked in on defense and our defense became our offense.”
The Lions were their own worst enemy in the first half, making some untimely mistakes and missing a string of layups. At one point, they trailed by nine in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, they settled down and the game was a back-and-forth affair with six lead changes before Crestwood pulled ahead by one at the half on a last-second layup, taking a 21-20 lead into the locker room.
Crestwood pulled ahead by five early in the third before the Lions turned up the heat on defense, stifling the Knights offense. Loris took a 26-25 lead at the 2:34 mark in the quarter and never gave up the lead.
Loris stretched the lead to seven in the fourth period before finishing the contest at 42-36.
Gause said the second-round game was a bit stressful, but he was proud of his squad. He said the close game showed how much his team has improved over the season.
“We have a very young team, but they’re growing up as we speak,” he said.
Loris will host Bishop England Thursday night. Bishop England advanced to the third round after defeating Strom Thurmond 49-25.
The winner of that game will move on to the semi-final round Feb. 28 at the Florence Civic Center.
Other game (5A girls)
Summerville 64 Socastee 26
