While the other 13 Horry County basketball teams who made the S.C. High School League playoffs have a couple more days to prep, the Loris boys are effectively starting their playoffs early.
The Lions, courtesy of a split with Dillon during the regular season, will face off against the Wildcats in a one-game playoff at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Dillon was awarded home-court advantage courtesy of a points differential in those two previous games this year.
And while the schools will divvy up the region championship, the all-important No. 1 seed that will be doled out to Monday’s winner will have huge implications in postseason positioning.
“I’ll put it like this — it’s about a 12-game difference between a third- and fourth-place team in [Region V],” Loris coach Adrain Grady said of the cross-bracket region matched up with Region VII in the opening round. “Their whole region is full of talent, but they have three teams ranked in the Top 10 in the state.”
To be more specific, Fox Creek finished third in Region V-3A but won 19 games so far this year. No. 4 Strom Thurmond is 6-12 entering the playoffs. Strom Thurmond will head to Monday’s Dillon-Loris winner on Wednesday, while the Dillon-Loris loser will face Fox Creek at home.
No, neither the Wildcats nor Lions will finish their season Monday. But you can expect both squads to throw the kitchen sink at their opponent this time around.
For the most part, that’s sort of what Loris has been doing in the last two weeks anyway. Since falling at Dillon 53-50 on Jan. 28, the Lions have defeated Waccamaw (twice), Georgetown and Aynor to force Monday’s seeding game.
Grady has pressured his team to fight its way back to this spot.
“It’s easier to play that way, to put yourself in that mindset,” he said. “Come Wednesday, half the state’s seniors are going to play their last game. We know the importance of [Monday’s game].
“Really, we’ve had our backs against the wall since losing to them. We had to win the last four games to get this game. If we would have lost, we would have lost this opportunity. For the rest of the season, the next game is the biggest game of the year.”
LONG ODDS/SHORT ODDS
Although the 2021 basketball playoffs were shook up due to the pandemic, the standard 32-team basketball fields have been dominated by top seeds.
That’s not necessarily good news for Horry County.
Of the 14 teams who made the playoffs, exactly half will be playing on the road at a No. 1 seed. And two more will be lower-seeded visitors at a No. 2 seed. Barring a significant uptick in upsets, that means the best hopes for an extended postseason lie in the hands of the Loris boys and girls, Conway boys, North Myrtle Beach girls and Socastee girls.
The latter three will be No. 2 seeds, while the Loris girls will be a No. 1 and will have the opportunity to remain at home should they continue to win right up to the lower state finals at the Florence Center on Feb. 28.
AT-LARGE DOUBLE UP
The Myrtle Beach boys and girls teams each received an at-large berth for the Class 4A playoffs after finishing sixth in Region VI-4A.
The similarities didn’t end there.
Both Seahawks’ squads will head to North Augusta, the Region V-4A champion for both boys and girls. Jennifer Dennison’s Myrtle Beach girls team will play the Yellow Jackets — who won the Class 4A state title for four consecutive seasons between 2016-2017 and 2019-2020 — on Wednesday.
Craig Martin’s Seahawks’ boys team will then head to North Augusta on Thursday.
WEDNESDAY
GIRLS
Class 4A
No. 4 Airport at No. 2 North Myrtle Beach
AL Myrtle Beach at No. 1 North Augusta
Class 3A
No. 4 Aynor at No. 1 Orangeburg-Wilkinson
BOYS
Class 5A
No. 3 River Bluff at No. 2 Conway
No. 3 Carolina Forest at No. 2 Lexington
No. 4 St. James at No. 1 Dutch Fork
Class 3A
No. 4 Aynor at No. 1 Orangeburg-Wilkinson
TBD at No. 2/1 Loris
THURSDAY
GIRLS
Class 5A
No. 3 River Bluff at No. 2 Socastee
No. 3 Carolina Forest at No. 2 Dutch Fork
No. 4 St. James at No. 1 Lexington
Class 3A
No. 4 Gilbert at No. 1 Loris
BOYS
Class 4A
AL Myrtle Beach at No. 1 North Augusta
No. 5 North Myrtle Beach at No. 1 Beaufort
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.