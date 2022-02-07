Ryan Walker doesn’t need any extra motivation to get his team ready to play Myrtle Beach.
The North Myrtle Beach coach has it anyway.
Tuesday’s regular-season finale between the two Grand Strand Class 4A programs will dictate where each finishes in the region standings and where both will head to open the playoffs.
“It’s big,” said Walker, the Chiefs’ third-year coach. "We’ve tried to take an ‘in-the-moment’ approach this year. But it’s big. It’s Myrtle Beach. Me and Craig [Martin] talk. Each team knows the [other’s] players. It’s going to be a battle. It’s going to be physical. Hopefully we can live in that moment.”
Currently, both the Seahawks and Chiefs are 3-8 and tied for fifth place in Region VI-4A. While the most likely scenario is for these teams to split up fifth and sixth place, the winner Tuesday can finish as high as a tie fourth or as low as a tie for last.
Avoiding the last-place scenario is key, as whomever finishes in sixth place from Region VI-4A would have an excellent chance of earning one of the two at-large berths for the Class 4A playoffs.
Martin, in his 13th season with the Seahawks, said this weekend that his team would apply for the at-large bid if it came to that. Walker then echoed the sentiment. The reason is pretty clear.
On top of leaving open the chance for a playoff run, Myrtle Beach has eight seniors while North Myrtle Beach has seven.
“If the opportunity’s there, we’ll put our resume together and see if we’ve got a chance,” Walker said. “In our region, between Wilson, Hartsville and West Florence, I don’t think there’s a better group in the state. They’re all top six in the state right now and we competed with them.”
Although there were fewer teams in the playoffs last year due to the pandemic, North Myrtle Beach’s at-large bid nearly resulted in a win. The Chiefs lost 37-36 to Hilton Head in the opening round.
Walker said another crack at that type of game — even with it likely being at likely Region V-4A champion North Augusta or Midland Valley – was a no-brainer.
Of course, that all will be sorted out after the Seahawks and Chiefs do their thing again. Myrtle Beach won the first matchup of the year 61-56 on Jan. 14. The Seahawks have also gone 5-2 against North Myrtle Beach since Walker took over prior to the 2019-2020 season.
FIGHTING TO STAY HOME
After this week’s regular-season finales, Horry County is almost assuredly going to have five teams who have done enough to warrant first-round home games.
The Conway and Loris boys and Socastee, North Myrtle Beach and Loris girls have either already locked up top-two finishes or appear destined to do so in the coming days.
The Socastee girls have already completed Region VI-5A play and are locked into second place behind region champion Sumter.
The North Myrtle Beach girls will finish no worse than second in Region VI-4A, regardless of Monday’s outcome against Myrtle Beach.
The Conway boys will host Sumter Tuesday night. After the Gamecocks won the first meeting 66-50, the Tigers would need to win that game by at least 17 points in order to win the Region VI-5A championship.
The Loris boys, currently tied with Dillon atop the Region VII-3A standings, have several scenarios that could play out, although the most likely one is that both the Lions and Wildcats each finish 7-1. If that happens, the two teams will have a one-game playoff next Monday to determine the top of the standings.
Amid all that chaos near the top of the various regions — and plenty more in the spots below — Doug Gause’s Loris girls’ team has a completely different mindset entering this week. The Lions have already clinched the Region VII-3A title.
“For one, it allows us to start preparing for the playoffs earlier and seeing who we’re playing and prepare for them,” Gause said. “That gives us a game plan. And it allows us to get a little rest in.”
Seven of Loris’ eight losses this year came against teams from larger classifications. The Lions have not spent any time in the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association’s Top 10 rankings this year, but that could be a smoke screen for a team that hasn’t lost in a month.
“In the past, I’ve had good players. But this is the first time I can say we are a great team,” Gause said. “They are that good. I want them to stay hungry.”
LAST CHANCE TO PUNCH A TICKET
Entering the last few days of the regular season, only one team, the Socastee boys, have been mathematically eliminated from playoff consideration.
And while several more are likely to join them as early as Monday, the hope of making the postseason is still alive for 17 of the 18 area SCHSL teams. Realistically, 13 of the 18 will eventually qualify.
REGION VI-5A BOYS
*Top four making playoffs
1. SUM 7-0
2. CON 6-1
3. CF 3-4
4. STJ 1-6
5. SOC 1-7
Tuesday: SUM-CON; CF-STJ
REGION VI-5A GIRLS
*Top four make playoffs
1. SUM 7-0
2. SOC 6-2
3. CF 2-4
4. CON 1-5
5. STJ 1-6
Tuesday: SUM-CON; CF-STJ
Wednesday: CON-CF
REGION VI-4A BOYS
*Top five earn automatic berths; sixth place can apply for at-large
1. WIL 10-2
2. HART 9-2
3. WF 8-3
4. DAR 4-7
5. NMB/MB 3-8
7. SF 2-9
Tuesday: DAR-HART; MB-NMB; WF-SF
REGION VI-4A GIRLS
*Top five earn automatic berths; sixth place can apply for at-large
1. SF 10-1
2. NMB 9-2
3. HART 6-5
4. WF 5-6
5. DAR 4-7
6. MB 3-8
7. WIL 2-10
Monday: HART-DAR; NMB-MB; SF-WF
REGION VII-3A BOYS
*Top four make playoffs
1. LOR/DIL 5-1
3. WAC 3-2
4. GT 1-4
5. AYN 0-6
Monday: DIL-WAC; AYN-GT
Wednesday: WAC-DIL; LOR-AYN
Thursday: GT-WAC
Friday: WAC-LOR
REGION VII-3A GIRLS
*Top four make playoffs
1. LOR 7-0
2. AYN/WAC 2-2
4. DIL 1-4
5. GT 1-5
Monday: AYN-GT; DIL-WAC
Wednesday: LOR-AYN; GT-DIL
Note: Three make-up game dates have not been released
REGION V-1A BOYS
*Top four make playoffs
1. HP 7-1
2. JVL 6-1
3. LV 4-3
4. TVL 2-3
5. GSF 1-6
6. LAM 0-6
Monday: GSF-TVL; LV-JVL
Tuesday: LAM-GSF
Wednesday: HP-TVL
Thursday: JVL-GSF; LV-LAM
REGION V-1A GIRLS
*Top four make playoffs
1. LV 7-0
2. HP 5-2
3. LAM 5-3
4. TVL 3-5
5. GSF 1-4
6. JVL 0-7
Monday: GSF-TVL; LV-JVL
Tuesday: LAM-GSF
Wednesday: HP-TVL
Thursday: JVL-GSF; LV-LAM
*No make-up for LV and H-P
