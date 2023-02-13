Doug Gause had a feeling this could be one of those special seasons, even with his Loris girls coming off back-to-back region championships and an appearance in the third round a year ago.
The Lions head coach was returning three players who all started as freshmen for last season’s team, and one of them was eventual Region VII-3A Player of the Year Janiya Richburg. But what got Gause’s attention wasn’t offensive firepower.
“Defense is our calling card,” he said in advance of the Class 3A playoffs, which begin Thursday. “If we don’t do anything else, we will still play well on defense.”
The proof is in the numbers, where Loris held opponents to fewer than 35 points per game this season while playing a bear of a non-region schedule. And there’s evidence in the form of a third consecutive region title, a No. 1 seed in the playoffs and two guaranteed home playoff games.
Not coincidentally, the other Horry County team with lofty postseason expectations can credit the same philosophy.
The Conway boys are one of the best teams in the entire state. Like Loris, they have a No. 1 seed after winning the Region V-5A crown. The Tigers also enter the playoffs with the second-best winning percentage of any South Carolina boys or girls team, behind only the undefeated North Augusta boys in Class 4A.
Coach Mike Hopkins raves about how tight knit his players are; many of them have been playing together since grade school and are on the same travel team. Conway has put up some decent numbers this year, eclipsing the 60-point plateau seven times and averaging a little over 55 points per game.
However, opponents are averaging fewer than 40.
“Man, we can be hard to play against,” Hopkins said. “Defense has nothing to do with talent. Rebounding doesn’t take talent. But if you’re a talented player and you’re doing that stuff, it permeates throughout the whole team.”
Clearly, Class 5A’s No. 2 team is pretty talented, too.
What Hopkins has been trying to stress to his group, though, is that all the accomplishments of the regular season need to be “in the rearview.”
“Anybody is capable of beating you,” he said. “In the playoffs, everyone’s got a clean slate. In the playoffs, there’s a reason not every team is still playing. Collectively, we can play and beat anybody in the state. Collectively. But we’ve got to be good as a team. It’s not about individual talent.
“We've already got everybody’s attention.”
AROUND THE AREA
In addition to the Loris girls and Conway boys, four additional teams from Horry County earned first-round home games via their region finishes.
On Wednesday, the Carolina Forest and Socastee girls and Loris boys will begin their postseasons in their respective friendly confines, as will the Socastee boys on Thursday. Traditionally, home teams have won three times as many games as visiting opponents in the opening rounds, meaning home-court advantage for any games is a good start.
However, much like the 2021-2022 playoffs, a number of the 11 local teams who qualified for the playoffs will need to pull seedings upsets on the road in order to stick around for the second-round games set this weekend. The St. James and North Myrtle Beach girls and North Myrtle Beach, St. James and Carolina Forest boys will all be hitting the road for the first round. In the case of the North Myrtle Beach and Carolina Forest boys, they will each be at No. 1 seeds - Irmo and Summerville, respectively - two teams who are each ranked in the top six in their classification’s rankings.
For any teams who make the lower state finals, those games will be played Feb. 24-25 at the Florence Center. No local teams made it that far last season; the North Myrtle Beach girls reached the state finals in 2021, and the Myrtle Beach and Conway boys each reached at least the lower state final round in 2020.
SCHSL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
FIRST ROUND
WEDNESDAY
CLASS 5A GIRLS
No. 3 River Bluff at No. 2 Carolina Forest
No. 4 Berkeley at No. 3 Socastee
No. 4 St. James at No. 2 Stall
CLASS 4A BOYS
At-Large North Myrtle Beach at No. 1 Irmo
CLASS 3A BOYS
No. 3 Lakewood at No. 2 Loris
THURSDAY
CLASS 5A BOYS
At Large White Knoll at No. 1 Conway
No. 4 Wando at No. 3 Socastee
No. 4 St. James at No. 2 West Ashley
At Large Carolina Forest at No. 1 Summerville
CLASS 4A GIRLS
No. 4 North Myrtle Beach at No. 2 ACF
CLASS 3A GIRLS
No. 4 Darlington at No. 1 Loris
