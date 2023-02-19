The Conway Tigers exploded for 19 third-quarter points against the Ashley Ridge Swamp Foxes Saturday night to cruise to a 41-26 win in the second round of the 5A state playoffs.
The Tigers' defense was even more stellar, holding the Swamp Foxes to just five points in the period.
With the win, Conway will host the third-round playoff match Wednesday with the winner of that game moving on to the lower state finals. The Tigers will face River Bluff, who defeated St. James 50-46 on Saturday.
Conway is the last boys team from Horry County still alive in the basketball playoffs.
On Saturday, it took a while for both teams to get going in front of a packed Conway gym. Ashley Ridge held a 5-3 lead after the first quarter. Neither team could penetrate their opponent’s defense under the basket.
The Tigers pushed out to a 14-9 margin at the half.
Coming out of the locker room after the break, the Tiger defense found new life, controlling both boards and causing turnovers. At least half of Conway’s second-half points came off steals.
In the final quarter, the Swamp Foxes resorted to fouls, trying to slow down the Conway onslaught.
The Tigers were led in scoring by Devin Grainger and Aiden Brantley who tallied 10 points each.
Conway head coach Michael Hopkins gave his team’s defense the credit in getting the win.
“Our defense was the difference in the second half,” Hopkins said. “We played with more fluidity and got more scoring opportunities off steals.”
The win boosts the Tigers’ record to 26-1.
