Scores from other Wednesday prep games:
5A (boys)
Carolina Forest 55 Wando 51
Goose Creek 52 St. James 28
4A (boys)
North Myrtle Beach 73 Hilton Head 51
Myrtle Beach 72 Midland Valley 51
