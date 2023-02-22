For a school that struggled to find much boys basketball postseason success in the first five decades of the modern era of the state’s athletics scene, Conway is growing accustomed to sticking around in the playoffs.
The Tigers advanced to their second lower state final in four seasons with Wednesday’s 44-20 win over River Bluff.
Relying upon a smothering defense, Conway turned the tables on a River Bluff team that knocked the Tigers out of the playoffs a year ago using almost the same strategy.
“The guys have bought into it,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “At practice, we get after it. There’s not a big drop off (from the starters to the reserves). They’ve stayed committed to that part of it. … You make people have to work for their shots. I felt like they were getting flustered.”
River Bluff - despite coming into the third round averaging 50 points per game - was certainly knocked off its routine early. The Gators managed just four points in the opening quarter, two in the second and seven in each the third and fourth.
They committed nine turnovers in each half and only attempted one second-chance shot the entire game. Conway owned the boards throughout, far outweighing the fact that no Conway player scored more than junior guard Devin Grainger’s eight points.
This was about as dominant of a defensive performance as Conway has had all season, and certainly its best showing against Class 5A competition. The Tigers have been getting progressively more productive on the defensive end of the floor as the playoffs have gone on.
They allowed 30 against White Knoll in the first round, 26 against Ashley Ridge in the second and now a measly 20 to River Bluff.
The latest just so happened to come against the team that upset the Tigers on their home floor 371 days ago.
“This was definitely a revenge game,” Grainger said. “We were definitely waiting on this one.”
Now, they’ll have to move on quickly, too. Conway will face Goose Creek at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Florence Center in the Class 5A lower state final.
The Tigers, 27-1 overall, enter that game on a 15-game winning streak. They have the best winning percentage of any boys or girls team in South Carolina (tied with the North Augusta boys, who finished their season with the same record). And they have scored nearly 50% more points than their opponents on the season.
Many of those reasons are why the Tigers finished the regular season ranked No. 2 in the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association statewide polls. Grainger couldn’t have agreed with his coach more on where it all begins.
“We compete against each other every day,” he said. “Every day, it’s 100% with no excuses. It’s simple - just keep working.”
And they will for at least a few more days.
