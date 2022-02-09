It was a tall order and the Conway Tigers boys basketball team couldn’t fill it Tuesday night, senior night, on their home court.
For the Tigers to win the Region VI-5A championship, they had to defeat the Sumter Gamecocks by at least 17 points.
Instead, the Tigers fell to the Gamecocks 56-44.
Despite the loss, the Tigers' second-place finish in the region ensures they will begin the playoffs at home against River Bluff.
Regardless of the opponent, Tigers head coach Mike Hopkins said his players must get better defensively after their struggles with Sumter.
“For whatever reason, we didn’t get off to a quick start, and we were playing catchup from that point on,” Hopkins said. “[Sumter’s] not a big team, but they’re tough on the glass. And there were times we were playing good defense but not finishing the job by getting the rebound.
“Defensively, we didn’t start out real good. But there were times it was good and our guys got us back in the basketball game.”
He praised his team for bending but not breaking. But next game, Hopkins wants a stronger start.
“I just told our guys we gotta come out and throw the first punch," he said. "We didn’t do that tonight.”
For now, the Tigers coach is happy to be opening the playoffs at home.
The game Tuesday night featured the Gamecocks taking a quick lead and never looking back. The Tigers managed to narrow the gap at various points in the hard-fought contest. Still, they could never quite catch up.
Sumter led 21-9 after one quarter, and at one point extended the margin to 28-10. Late in the second, Conway found some life and trimmed Sumter's lead to six. The Gamecocks were up 30-24 at the break.
At the end of the third quarter, Sumter was ahead 46-37. And that’s about as close as Conway would get.
The Tigers lost to a Gamecocks team that was just a bit scrappier, quicker and only grudgingly gave up baskets.
Sumter seemed to want the victory more, said Conway senior guard Carlton Terry II.
“They just came out and they were stronger than us,” said Terry, who next year will play football for Wofford University. “We gotta’ come out and be more of a man next time.
“We played hard once they beat us down a little bit, but we have to come out swinging first of all. . . Honestly, I think they just wanted it more than us tonight. We came out and we fought hard — our game, but then it just wasn’t enough. We should have given more.”
Conway finished region play with a 6-2 record while Sumter stayed perfect with an 8-0 region mark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.