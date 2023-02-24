Mike Hopkins talked about banners and current players, past successes and even a few struggles along the way.
And, then, he ended the next question before it was done being asked.
What did making the Class 5A lower state final mean to him?
“Nothing,” the Conway boys basketball coach said without so much as a pause.
The 18 years Hopkins has led the program are certainly more than he would have ever guessed, and they’ve included both lows and highs.
Recently, though, it’s mostly been all about the latter.
The Tigers have had nine consecutive winning seasons, and on Monday they’ll play in their second state semifinal in four seasons - after not qualifying for one during the previous 50 years. The third-round victory over River Bluff on Wednesday was the team’s 10th playoff win in the last six seasons, more than any other boys program in Horry County during that span.
And Conway finished the regular season as the No. 2 team in the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Associations Class 5A rankings.
For everything that’s happened to this program, for all the players who have come through and a bunch of playoff losses that ultimately stretched some 20-plus years (well into the opening half of Hopkins’s tenure), Conway basketball is on as solid of footing as it’s ever been.
Yes, things are pretty good in Tigerland.
Hopkins, meanwhile, is getting pretty good at deflecting.
The former NCAA Division-I head coach and high-major assistant echoes something longtime Indiana coach Bobby Knight told him in 1994 during an early season tournament.
“Good players make good coaches,” Hopkins remembered the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee saying.
Those around Hopkins now call hogwash.
“He does a phenomenal job. He holds those kids accountable and they play the right way,” Tigers Athletics Director Anthony Carroll said. “Defense is our key. And he gets those kids to give it everything they’ve got. They love their coach. He can talk about good players making good coaches. But he’s a dang good coach.”
One who - again, thanks to more advice from Knight - never doubted himself when he easily could have gone the other direction.
THE CHALLENGING YEARS
When Hopkins was hired at Conway High School prior to the 2005-2006 season, he was still mostly known for one of his earlier stops in the city.
The 1983 Coastal Carolina graduate was an NAIA honoree during his playing days, then spent three years as a graduate assistant with the Chanticleer men’s and women’s programs immediately after he earned his bachelor of science degree in physical education. After that, he accepted his first full-time assistant coaching job at USC-Aiken, then a year at Aiken High and then back to CCU for a year working for Russ Bergman, his former coach, for a second time. Jobs at Western Carolina and then East Carolina - where he helped the Pirates to the NCAA Tournament - preceded his big break.
Hopkins was hired to replace Bergman as the Chanticleers’ head coach in 1994. They went 30-76 over the course of the next four seasons, although the blame certainly couldn’t be laid solely at Hopkins’s feet.
In the months leading up to his hire, the NCAA had been investigating Coastal for improper benefits and academic impropriety. The organization eventually slapped the school with a four-year probation that included - among other penalties - NCAA tournament and television bans for the 1994-1995 season.
While the sanctions weren’t officially levied until after Hopkins was under contract, it was reportedly not a secret that they were coming.
“At Coastal, when I look back at that, it was a challenge,” he said this week. “But I was never afraid of that. If you know me, I’m never afraid of challenges.”
The challenge was too much for Hopkins (and his successor) to navigate. In fact, it took 11 seasons after the NCAA sanctions for Coastal to record its next winning record.
During his first few years post-Coastal, Hopkins stuck to what he knew.
He spent time at The Citadel and Virginia Tech and Carolina Forest before he landed at Conway as its head coach. Those first few seasons with the Tigers weren’t much to write home about; his career started with four consecutive losing seasons.
But he stuck with it, and the school stuck with him.
Slowly, the faith started to pay off for all involved.
APPLYING ALL THAT KNOWLEDGE
As special as this year has been, it wasn’t exactly a meteoric rise.
Conway had winning records in 11 of Hopkins’s first 17 seasons, with the team riding a streak of eight straight seasons heading into this year. (A ninth was locked in by late December.) The last five seasons, Conway won 70% of its games, and that included a pandemic-shortened 2020-2021 campaign in which a lot of cakewalk games were wiped off the books.
Still, a philosophical change was coming.
For years, Hopkins’ players have mentioned intense practices and “a bunch of bodies flying around,” as 2018 Conway graduate Jimmy Nichols once said. However, after some 40 years in the business, Hopkins went all-in on a defense-first approach after last season.
“Over the years, it’s a different tactic,” four-year varsity player, current senior and Class 5A All-State selection Aiden Brantley said. “This year, it’s strictly D. Even if you’re not hitting shots, you can always play defense.
The Tigers advanced to their second lower state final in four seasons with Wednesday’s 44-20 win over River Bluff.
“He definitely has a knowledge of the game and experience, of course. But he just knows what to do for each team. The whole year he’s been big on defense, rebounds, all that stuff. Obviously, he’s got us to this point, so why stop now?”
Opponents this year have averaged a meager 38 points per game against the Tigers. While that’s not tops in the classification, it’s also worth pointing out that 26 of Conway’s 28 games have come against teams who made the playoffs, including three who are also still playing this weekend in their respective lower state finals.
Conway, too, is riding its “calling card,” as Hopkins put it, right into the upper echelon of the South Carolina basketball landscape. Whether the season ends Monday or next weekend in Aiken after the Class 5A state finals, people will remember this season for a long time.
Just don’t expect the coach who is sitting at nearly 250 career prep victories to make it about him.
“I would love for those kids to come back and look up in the rafters and say ‘I was a part of that,’” Hopkins said. “Basketball is only a small part of what their lives will entail. But it could be a big part of it, too. That’s the reward I get from it.”
