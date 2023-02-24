Mike Hopkins talked about banners and current players, past successes and even a few struggles along the way.

And, then, he ended the next question before it was done being asked.

What did making the Class 5A lower state final mean to him?

“Nothing,” the Conway boys basketball coach said without so much as a pause.

The 18 years Hopkins has led the program are certainly more than he would have ever guessed, and they’ve included both lows and highs.

Recently, though, it’s mostly been all about the latter.

The Tigers have had nine consecutive winning seasons, and on Monday they’ll play in their second state semifinal in four seasons - after not qualifying for one during the previous 50 years. The third-round victory over River Bluff on Wednesday was the team’s 10th playoff win in the last six seasons, more than any other boys program in Horry County during that span.

And Conway finished the regular season as the No. 2 team in the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Associations Class 5A rankings.

For everything that’s happened to this program, for all the players who have come through and a bunch of playoff losses that ultimately stretched some 20-plus years (well into the opening half of Hopkins’s tenure), Conway basketball is on as solid of footing as it’s ever been.

Yes, things are pretty good in Tigerland.

Hopkins, meanwhile, is getting pretty good at deflecting.

The former NCAA Division-I head coach and high-major assistant echoes something longtime Indiana coach Bobby Knight told him in 1994 during an early season tournament.

“Good players make good coaches,” Hopkins remembered the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee saying.

Those around Hopkins now call hogwash.

“He does a phenomenal job. He holds those kids accountable and they play the right way,” Tigers Athletics Director Anthony Carroll said. “Defense is our key. And he gets those kids to give it everything they’ve got. They love their coach. He can talk about good players making good coaches. But he’s a dang good coach.”