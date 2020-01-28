The Conway boys basketball team is just fine with you thinking all they are made of is Tonka Hemingway and Tim Steele.
The Tigers know otherwise.
On Tuesday, during the crucial closing minutes of a 48-40 win at St. James, and with the two seniors not exactly on their A game, Conway got a huge boost from a number of others, specifically Xavier Kinlaw, Carlton Terry Jr., Jamarious Woodbury and Devin Grainger. Of those, only Kinlaw is an upperclassman.
“Our team knows what we are,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “Those guys [Steele and Hemingway], they’ve been playing a while. But in these types of moments right here, I trust all these other guys.”
With the game knotted at 38-all with 2:34 to go, Woodbury (a freshman) sank a pair of free throws to give Conway a lead they would not relinquish. From there, Grainger (an eighth grader) connected on a spinning lay-in from the paint to push the lead to four.
Hemingway snagged a rebound on the other end and after a timeout, found Terry (a sophomore) in the corner for an open 3-pointer with 1:20 left to all but finish off a feisty St. James squad that was trying to bounce back from Friday’s blowout loss to Carolina Forest.
Instead, the Tigers and their more-and-more well-rounded group improved to 6-0 in Region VI-5A and still hold a two-game lead over second-place West Florence with four games left to play.
“We all put in work — practice, games. We all put in work just like they do,” Terry said. “It definitely took us some time to link up together and realize we need each other to be successful, not just Tim and Tonka.”
Of course, those two are going to get most of the attention, and for good reason. Hemingway entered the week averaging 19.4 points per game, while Steele wasn’t too far behind at 15.6.
Conway had just seven points from the two future Division-I football linemen at halftime, although they had combined for 11 rebounds by that point. Still, it was quite a bit under their season paces and the fact that Conway was up by three at halftime was further proof of how well-rounded this cast is starting to appear.
The Tigers then did it again with the game on the line.
“Jamarious has been there all year long. He’s an intense competitor,” Hopkins said. “And I’ve told you about Grainger. [Physically] he probably could have played in seventh grade. Carlton, we’ve been grooming him since the eighth grade.
“Of course, we’ve got Tonka and Tim.”
SHARKS GIRLS PICK UP FIRST REGION VICTORY
A couple weeks back, the Conway girls basketball team held St. James scoreless in the fourth quarter and went on to win the first meeting between the two Region VI-5A teams.
Consider the favor returned.
The Sharks, despite trailing by as many as 13 points in the second half, came all the way back to win the game 28-25 in overtime.
Conway led 23-15 after three quarters, but failed to score a single point in the fourth quarter. Antanashia Grady finally ended the stretch midway through overtime to give the Tigers a 25-23 lead. However, St. James got a bucket from Corinn Smith to tie it, a Jenna Mackiewicz free throw to take the lead with 6.8 seconds left and then two Emma Ferretti makes from the stripe just for good measure.
Ferretti and Smith led all scorers with seven points each, and it now means the two teams are in a tie for fifth place in the region at 1-5 overall.
