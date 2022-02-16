Regardless of how the first three quarters went, Mike Hopkins was convinced his team was about to make a run.
The Conway boys basketball coach had seen his team put together some terrific stretches this season, and it wasn’t as if River Bluff was simply dominating on both sides of the floor. But that run never came.
The Tigers picked the wrong time to have their worst offensive game of the season, falling 42-28 to River Bluff in the opening round of the Class 5A state playoffs.
“Even after all that,” Hopkins said of his expectations for some fourth-quarter magic after his team amassed just 14 points through the first three periods. “But my guys gotta believe that. I don’t know that all of them did. When you’re missing layups, missing easy ones, it takes the wind out of your sails.”
The salt in the wound is that Conway was getting looks, and plenty near the rim. It was so bad early that one of the officials asked the score keeper if he’d ever seen so many missed layups.
Indeed, it felt that way for the Tigers.
The team shot below 10% from the floor for the game and aside from a 12-point night from Elijah Huffman — which included six fourth-quarter points — there wasn’t much else there. Carlton Terry II had five points, and Devin Grainger and Avery Brantley had four each.
It played right into the hands of a school that won the 2021 Class 5A state championship but is still a shell of itself after losing nine seniors from last year’s team. River Bluff tried to be methodical on offense, and even when its own shots weren’t falling, the Gators were consistently draining time off the clock.
It certainly decreased some opportunities for the Tigers, even if River Bluff coach Ben Lee said he wasn’t comfortable until the end.
“Even if they weren’t shooting well, with the size they have and the guys they have, you know they’re going to get boards and put it back up,” Ben Lee said. “Missed threes can turn into easy twos. They can get and-ones. They’re a tough, hard-nosed team.”
The Gators (12-15) got 11 points from guard Colin Boyle — who scored his team’s first seven points — another six from Tre Myers and five apiece from Joseph Rodriguez, Preston Hearn and Luke Chapman.
And thanks to Conway’s shooting woes, it didn’t even matter that the Gators only scored five points in the third quarter. For the Tigers, this was a bandage being pulled off slowly.
Conway, which ended the year with its eighth consecutive winning record after finishing 18-8, was eliminated from the opening round of the playoffs for the second season in a row. However, unlike last year — when the postseason was abbreviated and the Tigers hit the road — this one came on their home floor.
“This feeling right here gets in their craw, in their gut,” Hopkins said. “In the end, only one team wins. But you want to go down swinging — playing your best basketball. That was not it for us.”
Other boys scores
Fox Creek 45 Loris 44
Lexington 66 Carolina Forest 44
Dutch Fork 61 St. James 39
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 86 Aynor 26
