FLORENCE | One of the top defenses in the state ran into one that was better.
Conway’s best season in school history came to an end Monday in a 43-23 loss to Goose Creek in the Class 5A Lower State finals at the Florence Center.
The Tigers held yet another opponent below their season scoring average. That storyline, though, was rendered moot after they struggled offensively from every spot on the floor. In the end, Conway was left feeling much like opponents had in many of the games that led this team to the state’s final four.
“It felt like we weren’t used to that type of competition. It showed,” Tigers senior Khalil Campbell said. “We’ve got to play stronger. You’ve got to play mentally strong. We weren’t that.”
No matter how you slice a turnover-laden battle between the two teams, Goose Creek simply got more offense when it mattered. Gators leading scorer Elijah Dates nearly matched Conway’s total on his own, finishing with 18 points.
Justin Britt added eight, Shane Potts seven and Jaquell Brown six. Outside of Dates’s two first-quarter three-pointers, none of it was super flashy. But it didn’t need to be.
The consistent defensive pressure wore down Conway and made the final 12 minutes or so of the second half feel like a formality. Tigers coach Mike Hopkins credited Goose Creek’s pressure and length, while also pointing out that some ill-timed shots and his team’s struggles from the free-throw line were too much to overcome.
In addition to an array of circus shots from the lane that ended up in the hands of Gators defenders, Conway was a paltry seven-of-18 from the free-throw line.
While the Tigers were certainly not considered a super-strong mid-range or deep shooting team most of the season, the depth behind the baskets at the Florence Center didn’t do Conway any favors, either. That much was evident even during the pre-game shoot around.
Oft-considered to be another opponent for teams who rarely play in larger venues, Goose Creek coach Blake Hall used it to his advantage when adjusting his scheme.
“They were limited shooting from the perimeter,” Hall said after his team advanced to Saturday’s Class 5A final, where the Gators will face Dorman. “These are hard venues to shoot in, so we didn’t play as much pressure as we normally do. We didn’t want to get beat off the bounce.”
Goose Creek won that department.
Conway connected on only eight shots from the floor. That included a stretch of 8-plus minutes that began near the end of the second quarter until the end of the third.
By the time all-state senior Aiden Brantley stopped the bleeding with a short bucket with 36 seconds to go in the third, it was already too late.
The Gators held a 15-point advantage that might as well have been 30. For the Tigers, it was a similar scenario as the 2019-2020 season, the one this year’s bested, courtesy of the 27-2 overall record.
That season, Conway made it to the lower state finals for the first time in school history, only to be dispatched with a 19-point loss to Dutch Fork. Like that one, this version of Conway basketball fell a game short of the state championship game.
“In a season like that, the ultimate goal is to be standing at the top of the heap at the end,” Hopkins said. “We got close, but we got knocked down. One team’s gonna win, and one team’s gonna lose. But, what they did - and we told them at the end of the [regular] season … they can’t take that away. They will forever be a part of that.”
