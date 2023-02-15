Stacy Hughes didn't mince words.
“This one stings,” the Carolina Forest girls basketball coach said Wednesday after the No. 2-seed Panthers fell 47-39 to River Bluff in the first round of the 5A state playoffs.
Hughes had high hopes for her young team heading into the postseason. After winning a share of the region title, everything seemed to be going the Panthers' way.
Early in Wednesday's game, that trend looked like it would continue. A tenacious defense and a barrage of three-pointers helped Carolina Forest move out to a 15-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Panthers maintained a double-digit lead at the half (28-16). Fifteen of the team's 28 points came beyond the three-point arc.
But the Gators came out with a different attitude in the third quarter, putting a lid on the Carolina Forest scoring. River Bluff held the host team to just five points in the quarter.
Less than two minutes into the fourth quarter, River Bluff tied the game at 33. With just over five minutes left in the contest, the Gators took the lead and held on for the eight-point victory.
Miracle McLean led the Panthers with 10 points and Maris Payseur added nine.
Hughes said the loss was disappointing, especially the way the game unfolded.
“We came out very strong,” she said. “But in the second half, we got into foul trouble and got very tentative on defense because of the fouls.”
Hughes said she was proud of her team’s efforts throughout the season. The Panthers finished the year with a 16-7 record.
“They worked hard all year to get here,” she said. “We’ve got some young players coming back and should be in good shape for next season.”
