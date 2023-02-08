CF girls 1.jpeg

Breanna McCall works to dribble past the Panthers' Maris Kate Payseur in the second half at Carolina Forest High School Tuesday night.

 Jim Berry mhnphotog@gmail.com

It wasn’t how Stacy Hughes wanted to enter the postseason.

But a win and a co-region championship was better than the alternative.

CF girls 2.jpeg

The Panthers' Miracle McLean slaps a St James shot away early in the second half on Tuesday night. 

No. 9 Carolina Forest held on for a 27-23 victory over St. James in the Region V-5A finale at home Tuesday. While the win gave Carolina Forest a share of its fourth region title in school history, the Panthers were hoping for a little more gusto heading into next week’s Class 5A playoff opener.

“Thankfully our defense showed up and showed out tonight,” said Hughes, whose team will open the postseason at home next Wednesday as a No. 2 seed after losing a head-to-head tie-breaker with fellow co-champion Sumter. “We missed our starting point guard and it kept us from getting into the flow of our offense. We did enough to get through, though. That was huge.”

CF girls 3.jpeg

Carolina Forest's Madisyn Davis looks for an open teammate during second quarter action Tuesday night. 

Carolina Forest got nine points from Maris Kate Payseur, eight more from Emerie Davis and (unofficially) seven blocks from freshman center Miracle McLean to overcome what was plenty of sloppy play from both squads throughout hefty portions of both halves. Carolina Forest scored just four points in the second and fourth quarters, and St. James followed suit in the third.

All was not lost for the Sharks.

Thanks to Conway’s lopsided loss at Sumter Tuesday, the Sharks (9-15 overall) earned the region’s fourth and final automatic playoff berth. St. James and the Tigers each finished 1-7, splitting their regular-season match-ups, but the Sharks won their game by a wider margin, giving them the tiebreaker.

CF girls 4.jpeg

While Region VII-5A still has games to play, St. James is most likely headed to the Charleston area for a first-round matchup at Cane Bay. That game would be played Wednesday.

CF girls 5.jpeg

The Sharks' Aleigha Armstrong dribbles up the court in the first half at Carolina Forest. The Panthers defeated St James 27-23.

On the same day, Carolina Forest will open the playoffs at home, against the third-place team from Region IV. By that time, Hughes hopes her squad (16-6 overall) looks more like the team with just one blemish on its record since the calendar turned to 2023 and nudged itself into the state rankings.

“We didn’t really come into the season thinking we were gonna be co-champs,” Hughes said. “We’re really young. This has all been a pleasant surprise.”

CF girls 6.jpeg

Aleigha Armstrong splits two Carolina Forest defenders in the third quarter at Carolina Forest Tuesday night.
CF girls 7.jpeg

Miracle McLean attempts to block a St James three-point shot in the second half. 

Contact Charles D. Perry at 843-488-7236

