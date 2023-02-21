Defense often wins championships, but sometimes there’s just no stopping an elite high-powered offense.
That was the story on Tuesday for the Loris girls basketball team, which saw its season come to an end with an 82-47 third-round playoff loss to Camden.
This year’s Loris team was known for defense, and for good reason — it averaged about 35 points against per game since the start of region play and leaned on its defensive efforts to make another strong postseason run.
Camden, though, was simply too dominant on Tuesday.
"They're just a good team, they have a couple of [Division I] recruits, so we knew what we were facing," Loris head coach Doug Gause said. "We just didn't have as many shots fall as we wanted to tonight, but it gives us something to work toward this summer. We look forward to facing them again next year."
The three-point parade started early for the Bulldogs as they showed off the firepower on offense that has carried the team throughout the season.
Over the year, Camden has averaged more than 71 points per game.
In the first nine minutes, Camden hit a total of five three-pointers, including a pair from standout junior Deanna Jeffcoat. The Bulldogs finished the first quarter with a 30-9 lead and went into the half with a 45-27 advantage.
Loris managed some offense of its own and found flashes of momentum after the slow start — including multiple three-pointers from sophomore Mari’Asia Moody — but Camden’s constant pressure was, as usual, elite.
The Bulldogs outscored Loris by 17 points in the second half, wrapping up a convincing win and earning a trip to the lower state title game.
"The message after the game was to keep their heads up, because they played a good game," Gause said, referring to the talk with his team in the locker room after the loss.
"Everybody knows who they are now, and they respect them. Normally in a game, [Camden] has their starters sitting by halftime. But, they had to play the whole game tonight to beat us."
Loris finishes the season as one of the area’s top-performing teams, winning a region title and its first two postseason games. The program has now won two playoff games in back-to-back seasons.
Better yet, Loris didn’t start a single senior this season. It will return its entire contingent of standouts next year, a massive plus for Gause's squad.
"We're ready to get to work. A lot of them asked if we had practice tomorrow," Gause said. "They're ready to build off of what took place this year. It's exciting because now they have another year of experience... it will allow us to prepare better next year to get to the next step, which is a lower state title."
Loris was one of two area hoops teams still alive in the postseason. The Conway boys will play Wednesday against River Bluff for a chance to advance to the lower state championship.
