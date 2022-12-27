Dwon Odom of St. Francis High School in Alpharetta, Georgia wins the Beach Ball Classic Slam Dunk Contest on Sunday. He beat out eight others in the first round of competition leaving him one dunk in one minute of the final round with James Wood of St. John's in Washington, D.C. Wood jumped a sitting team member with two tries at his dunk. Odom jumped two standing team members and scored on the first try. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com