The 2022 Beach Ball Classic tips off this week with multiple star-studded lineups and local mainstays ready to take the court in Myrtle Beach to close out the calendar year.
A staple in the community around the holiday season, the tournament will feature two brackets across four days – highlighted by seven traditional high school teams and seven independent/prep schools.
"Our committee and volunteers are excited for the 42nd annual Beach Ball Classic," said Chad Smith, Beach Ball Classic tournament director. "We will be continuing our two-bracket format, featuring some of the best players from around the country as well as Canada."
Both the traditional and prep tournaments begin on Tuesday and will culminate on Friday with championship games. The prep title game is set for 5:30 p.m., with the traditional final taking place immediately after.
All 2022 Beach Ball Classic games will take place at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center and can be streamed through HTC Connect.
Socastee, Myrtle Beach and St. James will all compete this year. Socastee and Myrtle Beach are local anchors in the traditional tournament, while St. James was a last-minute addition after two out-of-state schools encountered travel problems.
Socastee, the only team that has competed in every Beach Ball Classic, has had a successful start to the 2022-23 season in non-region competition. The Braves have already posted wins over Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Georgetown early in the year.
Myrtle Beach enters the event under new leadership, as Eric Lyons now heads up the program following the departure of longtime successful head coach Craig Martin. After 13 years at Myrtle Beach, Martin accepted the head coaching job at Boiling Springs High School prior to the 2022 season.
Lyons leads a young Myrtle Beach team into the Beach Ball, looking to find a bit of momentum heading into region competition after a slow start to the season.
Aside from the local ties, there are – as expected – plenty of national storylines that will highlight this year’s event.
In the prep division, Accelerated Prep (Colorado) leads the way with several top-level names who continue to earn national attention. Baye Fall, a five-star center who is featured in the Top 20 of ESPN’s 2023 High School Recruit Rankings, is set to take the floor in the event. He had a long list of Division I offers before committing to Arkansas in November.
Accelerated Prep’s squad also features Assane Diop, a four-star standout who has committed to play at the next level at Colorado.
In the traditional division, Tampa Catholic’s Karter Knox should receive plenty of looks throughout the tournament. Knox, a 2024 graduate, is a member of the 2022 USA Basketball Men’s U17 National Team. He was a part of the team that won the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup in July.
Myrtle Beach and Tampa Catholic will play on the first day of competition at 5:15 p.m.
The Skill Factory Prep (Georgia) has spent much of the early season in ESPN’s Top 25 high school team rankings and looks to bring plenty of action to the 2022 tournament. Kaden Cooper, a four-star small forward committed to play collegiately at Oklahoma, leads the way for the Skill Factory group that is loaded with next-level talent.
Fans should get a chance to see Fall, Diop and Cooper on the court at the same time in the opening round, as Accelerated Prep and Skill Factory Prep will face off on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Immediately after that game, George Rogers Clark High School (Kentucky), which was ranked No. 16 in the preseason MaxPreps High School Basketball Rankings after winning a state title last season, will open up its tournament against Socastee to finish up Wednesday’s competition.
Dorman High School, which is looking to make the South Carolina 5A state finals for the sixth year in a row this season, will also play in the tournament. Dorman is set to open up on Tuesday at 7 p.m. against Balboa (California).
Unfortunately, weather-related travel issues kept two schools — Phoenix Prep from Arizona and and Durango from Nevada — from attending, according to a schedule update from tournament officials.
The full schedule for the 2022 Beach Ball Classic can be found below. For more information, visit beachballclassic.com.
2022 Beach Ball Classic Championship and Prep Schedule
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Game 1 at 3:30 p.m. – Prep – Central Pointe (FL) vs. J Addison (ON)
Game 2 at 5:15 p.m. – Trad. Tampa Catholic (FL) vs Myrtle Beach (SC)
Game 3 at 7:00 p.m. – Prep – Dorman (SC)* vs Balboa (CA)
Game 4 at 8:45 p.m. – Trad.- Roman Catholic (PA) vs St. James (SC)
* Dorman is playing as fill in team only and will play in their normal bracket and game on Wednesday. Balboa will advance
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Game 5 at 1:45 p.m. – Prep – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 3
Game 6 at 3:30 p.m. – Prep – BFL Prep (WA) vs. Fort Erie Academy (ON)
Game 7 at 5:15 p.m. – Trad. – Jonesboro (GA) vs. Dorman (SC)
Game 8 at 7:00 p.m. – Prep – Accelerated Prep (CO) vs. Skills Factory (GA)
Game 9 at 8:45 p.m. – Trad. – George Rogers Clark (KY) vs. Socastee (SC)
Thursday, Dec. 29
Game 10 at 10:15 a.m. – Trad. – Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 4
Game 11 at 12:00 p.m. – Prep – Loser Game 6 vs. Loser Game 8
Game 12 at 1:45 p.m. – Trad. – Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 9
Game 13 at 3:30 p.m. – Prep – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 3
Game 14 at 5:15 p.m. – Trad. – Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 4
Game 15 at 7:00 p.m. – Prep – Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 8
Game 16 at 8:45 p.m. – Trad. – Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 9
Friday, Dec. 30
Game 17 at 8:30 a.m. – Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 11
Game 18 at 10:00 a.m. – Loser Game 10 vs. Loser Game 12
Game 19 at 10:15 a.m. – Prep 5th Place Game – Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 11
Game 20 at 12:00 p.m. – Trad. 5th Place Game – Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 12
Game 21 at 1:45 p.m. – Prep 3rd Place Game – Loser Game 13 vs. Loser Game 15
Game 22 at 3:30 p.m. – Trad. 3rd Place Game – Loser Game 14 vs. Loser Game 16
Game 23 at 5:30 p.m. – Prep Championship – Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 15
Game 24 at 7:15 p.m. – Trad. Championship – Winner Game 14 vs. Winner Game 16
List of 2022 Beach Ball Classic Teams
Traditional Teams
Dorman (SC)
George Rogers Clark (KY)
Jonesboro (GA)
Myrtle Beach (SC)
Roman Catholic (PA)
Socastee (SC)
Tampa Catholic (FL)
Prep Teams
Accelerated Prep (CO)
Addison (Canada)
Balboa School (CA)
BFL Prep (WA)
Central Pointe Christian Academy (FL)
Fore Erie International Academy (Canada)
The Skill Factory Prep (GA)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.