St. James’ Carter Bobbitt gets blocked by a defender from Roman Catholic High School of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Sharks were asked to join the Beach Ball Classic tournament after some schools dropped out when their flights to Myrtle Beach were cancelled. St. James played on the opening night of the classic at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Tuesday. The tournament continues through Friday night. St. James lost to Roman Catholic. Photo by Janet Morgan / janet.morgan@myhorrynews.con