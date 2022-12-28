Day one of the 2022 Beach Ball Classic went according to plan.
It was a plan that wasn’t quite finalized until just before Tuesday's opening tip, but some unexpected adversity didn’t stop the event’s “the show goes on” mentality.
Due to multiple weather and travel issues, the tournament opened up without three teams originally scheduled to compete.
On the prep side, both Accelerated Prep (Colorado) and Phoenix Prep (Arizona) were unable to make the trip due to travel issues.
In the traditional bracket, it was Durango (Nevada) facing a last-minute flight cancellation, causing them to miss the event. Their removal from the bracket led to a local call, and St. James accepted an invitation to round out the bracket.
Needless to say, the 36 hours leading up to the tournament’s first whistle at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center proved to be a bit of a sprint for tournament director Chad Smith.
“Monday morning at six o’clock, I got a wakeup call and I knew it couldn’t be good,” Smith said. “Phoenix Prep said they couldn’t get out of Phoenix. They said the [airport lines] were unbelievable, and that it was a five-hour wait to even get to the front desk.”
Despite plenty of efforts, the team was unable to create alternative travel plans, causing the first drop-out of the tournament.
As soon as Smith heard the Phoenix Prep news, he texted the coaches at Durango, sending wishes that they were having better luck in their travels.
Despite the positive hopes, they did not.
“He told me that they could get out of Las Vegas, but there was no way they could get from Chicago to Myrtle Beach,” Smith said of Durango’s travel efforts.
According to Smith, both coaches tried “absolutely everything possible” to get to Myrtle Beach on time.
Phoenix Prep spent roughly 12 hours at the airport on Monday to try to get to the beach, but no plans were able to fall into place.
Going into the first day of competition, Smith was down two teams.
Waking up on Tuesday, he received another call — this time, from the coaches at Accelerated Prep. Due to an unspecified travel mishap, they were unable to board their flight to Myrtle Beach, leaving the tournament with just six teams ready to play in the prep bracket as of 10 a.m. Tuesday.
“I sat down, got the schedules out and we decided that [Tuesday’s] games in the prep division would just be played, and the actual championship tournament will start on Wednesday for the prep teams,” Smith said. “I went back, re-arranged and shifted things around so we would have a strong modified bracket.”
On the traditional side, St. James head coach Chris Tibbits didn’t take long to give Smith a quick commitment to fill in.
The Sharks, after competing just several days ago in another holiday tournament before Christmas, were quickly on board to compete in the Beach Ball this week.
Tibbits got the call Monday afternoon, and by Tuesday night at 8:45, his team was taking the court to open up the tournament. And while the final result was a 67-33 loss to Roman Catholic (Pennsylvania), it was an easy "yes" for the Sharks to make the short trip.
“I told the kids that we were going to be playing one of the better teams in the country… but I knew they would want to do it,” Tibbits said of his thoughts when he received the initial call. “I knew it would be tough, but it was going to be a great test for us.
“You know it’s going to be a great experience going into region play, and that’s kind of what I was thinking."
For Smith, the St. James addition didn't just mark a welcomed eighth high school team, but it underscored the local buy-in to the event, now in its 42nd year.
“They are always great,” Smith said of St. James. “They were excited to play and we really appreciate them filling in for us… Coach Tibbits is awesome, and anything we ever need, he’s here for us. He looks at this as an experience for the kids that will really pay off by the time we get to region ball.”
For Tibbits, the decision to compete was simple.
The Beach Ball Classic is good for the community. It’s good for high-school basketball. And heading into region competition in January, it marks the perfect opportunity to improve and grow as a team.
“You play these teams, and you know you’re not going to see anything better than this,” Tibbits said. “It’s great experience that you just can’t beat.”
For more information on the tournament, including up-to-date schedules ahead of Wednesday's action, visit beachballclassic.com.
