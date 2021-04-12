A murderer’s row slate of pitchers has already become the storyline of the 2021 baseball season in Region VI-4A.
Now that the post-spring break stretch run is here, everyone is becoming even more reliant upon those big arms. The top four teams in the region — Myrtle Beach, Hartsville, West Florence and North Myrtle Beach, per the current standings — all have at least one, if not two or three, future college pitchers.
And with this year’s condensed postseason format, it still won’t be enough for one of these squads to be playing in the second half of May.
“This is probably the best team in school history at North Myrtle Beach, and there’s a chance we may not make the playoffs,” Chiefs coach Brian Alderson said last weekend. “We’re sitting here with two Power 5 arms.
“We knew coming into the season Hartsville had two really good arms and Myrtle Beach had two really good arms and West Florence had [George Floyd]. It’s hard to hit. Tough pitching beats tough hitting any day.”
The Chiefs have already seen evidence of that firsthand, as Hartsville junior Cam Cannarella out-dueled Cam Freeman in a 1-0, eight-inning win on March 26 in a game that gave the Red Foxes a series sweep. It may have been the early highlight of the region between two top-flight pitchers (Cannarella is an uncommitted junior and Freeman is verbally committed to Georgia Tech), but it isn’t expected to be the last, thanks to the sheer volume of really good players.
So far this year, Freeman is 3-1 with 39 strikeouts (in 24 innings) with a 2.04 ERA. Teammate and Clemson signee Billy Barlow is 3-2 with 39 strikeouts (in 24.2 innings) with a 2.27 ERA. Closer J.J. Velez (Newberry) has three saves and a 0.67 ERA.
Myrtle Beach is led by senior and Francis Marion commitment Tyler Burgess (3-0, 42 strikeouts, 0.88 ERA) and Clemson commitment Austin Gordon (2-3, 1.31 ERA, struck out 30 of the 94 batters he’s faced).
West Florence, 3-1, has gotten a no-hitter from two pitchers already, Floyd and Bryson Graves. Floyd, committed to The Citadel, is 4-2 with 52 strikeouts and a 3.11 ERA. Graves, just a sophomore, is 3-0 with 21 strikeouts in 16 innings. Add in Coleman Kelly (2-0, 1.27 ERA) and the Knights are loaded, too.
That leaves Hartsville, which behind Cannarella and UNC Pembroke signee Owen Taylor, have the that region sweep over North Myrtle Beach and a split with West Florence. Cannarella is 3-0 with a 0.32 ERA (one earned run in 22 innings) while striking out 33 hitters. Taylor’s ERA stands at 3.27, but he’s also struck out 19 and given up just 11 hits.
Each week the rest of the way, there will be two match-ups between those pitchers. That continues Tuesday and Friday, when West and Myrtle Beach have their home-and-home series. It’ll be Floyd-Burgess Tuesday at Myrtle Beach and then either Graves or Kelly against Gordon Friday at West.
Myrtle Beach and Hartsville will play next week. North Myrtle Beach and West Florence will face off April 27/30. And then North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach play May 10/12, just prior to the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs.
“Whoever wins this region I’d have to say has a really good chance of making a run to the state finals,” Alderson said. “You’re getting battle tested every time you step on the field. … There are no days off. You’re going to see as good of an arm in our league as anywhere.”
EARLY BIRD SPECIAL
That abbreviated playoff format and front-loaded region schedules have led to another side effect — much like we saw in parts of the state during the football and basketball seasons.
The Socastee baseball team is the latest example. The Braves (8-1 in Region VI-5A) can lock up a playoff berth with a victory Monday at home against Carolina Forest. Curtis Hudson’s team would also clinch the region championship with two wins in the three-game series, which finishes out Wednesday and Friday.
Considering that the playoffs don’t begin until May 15, and Socastee could have more than a month to start preparing for the most important part of the year.
“It’s an opportunity. We can use it to scout,” Socastee coach Curtis Hudson said. “We’ll intersquad a lot and keep our guys fresh and keep our pitchers fresh. And we’ll take some time off, too. Instead of going five, six days in a row, we’ll do two days and one off.”
Of course, that’s assuming the Braves can take two of three from Carolina Forest.
The Panthers are the lone threat to Socastee’s region championship hopes, but at 4-1 and with plenty of winnable games left on the docket, Joey Worley’s team could shake things up in a hurry this week with two or three victories.
If not, Hudson’s squad is going to be in fantastic shape with plenty of time to fine-tune.
“We’ve got to win some games this week, get that done,” Hudson said. “Then we’ll get to that next step. We’ll finish earlier than everyone else does. I saw where we had that big gap. To be honest, I was concerned. With COVID going on and weather and rain, you never know what could happen. To be sitting here is a blessing.”
REGION STANDINGS
The following are the current confirmed region baseball and softball standings for those involving Horry County programs. Region V-1A baseball and softball have yet to be confirmed and will be added when available.
BASEBALL
Region VI-5A
1. SOC 8-1
2. CF 4-1
3. STJ 3-3
4. CON 2-7
5. SUM 0-5
Region VI-4A
1. MB 2-0
2. HART 3-1
2. WF 3-1
4. NMB 2-2
4. DAR 2-2
6. SF 0-2
7. WIL 0-4
Region VII-3A
1. AYN 3-1
1. WAC 3-1
3. GT 1-1
3. LOR 1-1
5. DIL 0-4
Region V-1A
1. GSF 4-0
2. LV 5-1
3. JV 2-1
4. LAM 3-3
5. H-P 0-4
6. TIM 0-5
SOFTBALL
Region VI-5A
1. STJ 4-2
2. SUM 3-2
3. SOC 4-5
3. CON 4-5
5. CF 2-3
Region VI-4A
1. DAR 4-0
2. HART 3-0
3. NMB 2-1
4. WF 2-2
5. SF 0-0
6. MB 0-4
6. WIL 0-4
Region VII-3A
AYN 3-0
DIL 3-1
LOR 1-2
WAC 1-2
GT 0-3
Region V-1A
1. LV 6-0
2. JV 2-1
3. LAM 3-3
4. H-P 2-2
5. GSF 1-3
6. TIM 0-5
