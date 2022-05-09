Aynor and North Myrtle Beach baseball and St. James softball made it interesting after finding themselves in a hole to either start the day or mid-game.
But all of their seasons came to an end Monday.
The Blue Jackets and Chiefs baseball teams each won their respective first games of the district finals to force a winner-take-all second contest. However, both were beaten by lopsided margins. The Sharks softball squad, meanwhile, stormed back from an early 10-3 deficit at home against River Bluff, tying the game at 12-12, before eventually falling 14-12.
The Carolina Forest baseball team also saw its season come to a close Monday with a 4-2 loss at Chapin in the opening game of the district finals.
Meanwhile, North Myrtle Beach softball kept its season alive for at least two more days with a 9-8 win over Colleton County in a district elimination game. The Chiefs will head back to North Augusta on Wednesday in a rematch of last Thursday’s 7-0 Yellow Jacket victory.
Green Sea Floyds baseball completed one of the more dominant sweeps through district play with a 15-0 victory over C.E. Murray. In three games, the Trojans won by a combined score of 41-0.
MONDAY’S SCOREBOARD
Softball
North Myrtle Beach 9, Colleton County 8 (9 innings)
River Bluff 14, St. James 12
Baseball
Aynor 6, Hanahan 4 (game 1)
Hanahan 11, Aynor 0 (game 2)
North Myrtle Beach 10, James Island 0 (game 1)
James Island 12, North Myrtle Beach 4 (game 2)
Chapin 4, Carolina Forest 2
Green Sea Floyds 15, CE Murray 0
HORRY COUNTY PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
WEDNESDAY
Softball
Class 4A
No. 3 North Myrtle Beach at No. 1 North Augusta (District finals)
Class 3A
TBD at No. 1 Aynor (District finals)
TBD at No. 2 Loris (District finals)
THURSDAY
Baseball
Class A
East Clarendon at Green Sea Floyds (Lower State opener)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.