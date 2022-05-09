Aynor and North Myrtle Beach baseball and St. James softball made it interesting after finding themselves in a hole to either start the day or mid-game.

But all of their seasons came to an end Monday.

The Blue Jackets and Chiefs baseball teams each won their respective first games of the district finals to force a winner-take-all second contest. However, both were beaten by lopsided margins. The Sharks softball squad, meanwhile, stormed back from an early 10-3 deficit at home against River Bluff, tying the game at 12-12, before eventually falling 14-12.

The Carolina Forest baseball team also saw its season come to a close Monday with a 4-2 loss at Chapin in the opening game of the district finals.

Meanwhile, North Myrtle Beach softball kept its season alive for at least two more days with a 9-8 win over Colleton County in a district elimination game. The Chiefs will head back to North Augusta on Wednesday in a rematch of last Thursday’s 7-0 Yellow Jacket victory.

Green Sea Floyds baseball completed one of the more dominant sweeps through district play with a 15-0 victory over C.E. Murray. In three games, the Trojans won by a combined score of 41-0.

MONDAY’S SCOREBOARD

Softball

North Myrtle Beach 9, Colleton County 8 (9 innings)

River Bluff 14, St. James 12

Baseball

Aynor 6, Hanahan 4 (game 1)

Hanahan 11, Aynor 0 (game 2)

North Myrtle Beach 10, James Island 0 (game 1)

James Island 12, North Myrtle Beach 4 (game 2)

Chapin 4, Carolina Forest 2

Green Sea Floyds 15, CE Murray 0

HORRY COUNTY PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

WEDNESDAY

Softball

Class 4A

No. 3 North Myrtle Beach at No. 1 North Augusta (District finals)

Class 3A

TBD at No. 1 Aynor (District finals)

TBD at No. 2 Loris (District finals)

THURSDAY

Baseball

Class A

East Clarendon at Green Sea Floyds (Lower State opener)