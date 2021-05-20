If anyone understands what it means to pull off what the four remaining Horry County baseball and softball teams are facing Friday, it’s Chad Sarvis.
His Aynor baseball team pulled it off the last time the state playoffs took place.
Having already lost once in the district playoffs, the Blue Jackets’ baseball and softball teams, St. James softball and Green Sea Floyds baseball must all go on the road, win once to force an immediate second game, and then win that one, too. The odds are certainly not in their favor.
But Sarvis’ team was in this same exact position two years ago and showed that it wasn’t impossible.
“You definitely use that as a discussion for those kids. You let them know that it can be done,” Sarvis said. “It’s playoff baseball. You have to get those breaks. But you have to preach to be in a relaxed mode. The good thing is we’ve got several kids who were there in ’19. Those kids were there and a part of that run. They know it can be done. They know how it’s done.”
The 2019 Blue Jackets opened the district playoffs with a road loss and then had to battle all the way back through the elimination rounds to the finals. There, they beat Pelion twice, 7-4 and 6-2, to move on to the lower state bracket.
How rare was the feat?
Across the five classifications in baseball and softball, the home teams — the ones who entered the district finals with a loss to spare — advanced in 35 of the 40 instances in 2019. Four of those long-odd winners were in baseball, one in softball.
Not exactly a reassuring figure for those going on the road Friday night. Still, no one is ignoring the elephant in the room.
St. James softball coach Adam Jones planned on using Thursday’s practice before heading to Ashley Ridge (the team that beat the Sharks on Monday to drop them into the elimination rounds) to cite his own past with the scenario.
“We’re going to talk about how in 2011 we were in the lower states in the winner’s bracket. Marlboro County came here on a Saturday and beat us twice,” he said. “It’s been done before, because it’s been done to us.
“If we can get through the first one, the pressure’s going to be on Ashley Ridge to win that second one. There’s no pressure on us. … At this point, it's a lot of psychology.”
And that’s where the abbreviated playoff format for this spring may be helping some of the road teams.
Unlike normal years — when the district finals winners moved onto a four-team lower state bracket — the winners Friday will advance to a two-team, best-of-three series. That means there are just eight teams in each sport’s classification.
After Friday, it’ll be down to the final four.
“We’re focusing on it’s late May and we’re still playing softball,” Jones said. “The glass is full-full. Not half-full.”
Even as daunting of a task as the district finals may appear on paper, two other facts remain prevalent.
One, trends aren’t absolute. And, two, it’s not over until it’s over.
“It’s tough. we all know it’s tough,” Sarvis said. “But in ’19, we just found a way.”
SOFTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Class 5A
No. 1 St. James at No. 1 Ashley Ridge, 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A
No. 2 Aynor at No. 1 Hanahan, 5 p.m.
BASEBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Class 3A
No. 2 Aynor at No. 2 Gilbert, 5 p.m.
Class 1A
No. 1 Green Sea Floyds at No. 1 East Clarendon, 6 p.m.
