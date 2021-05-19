Curtis Hudson knows his Socastee baseball team will get to the next level when it can compete with the “big boys” of Class 5A night in and out.
Wednesday was further proof of how far the Braves may need to go.
Hudson’s squad was no-hit in a six-inning, 10-0 loss to Wando. It was Socastee’s second shutout loss to the Warriors in five days during the District 4 playoff and the fourth straight shutout against them in the last three seasons.
“Our kids don’t know that, but I know that,” Hudson said. “You’ve got to give their pitching credit. The guy tonight was hard to pick up. We were late time after time. You’re not going to win a lot of games like that.”
“That guy” was Wando pitcher Michael Nastro. And that guy was pretty good.
The 6-foot lefty had nine strikeouts. And while he did give up five walks (and allowed one batter to reach on a fielder’s choice), he was otherwise pretty darn effective.
In many ways, he was feeding off what teammate Reed Garris did against the Braves on Saturday. Garris threw a five-inning, run-ruled shutout in the playoff opener.
Nastro then went a step further.
“In the fourth inning, I realized they had nothing on the board for hits,” Nastro said. “I just had to focus in and keep dealing. We had a lot of confidence going up against them. We made sure not to be too cocky, roll in here like they were going to give it to us.”
The Wando offense did get some help — to the tune of six Socastee errors, including four in the top of the second alone. But it was clear the Warriors were also coming in swinging from the get-go.
They led 5-0 after two, and until its 23rd hitter of the game, no Wando batter struck out or walked.
The aggression at the plate equated to putting the ball in play over and over, and the pressure simply mounted on Socastee while the Warriors were able to cruise to a win and into Friday’s district finals at Summerville.
The Region VI-5A champion Braves, however, completed their year at 22-5.
“We had a great regular season. We didn’t have a great season,” Hudson said. “You lose two playoff games and win one, that’s not a great playoff. But we won 21 regular-season games. We’ve grown a lot. We’ve got to continue to grow.”
