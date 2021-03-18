0317 stJames conway baseball_JM03.JPG

St. James’ James Arnette bares down for a swing on Wednesday. St. James won 11-1. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

When Conway pitcher Brandon Eldridge plunked the opening hitter of the game, no one knew how much of a sign of things to come it was going to be.

Over the next six innings, though, those free passes just kept piling up for St. James.

St. James beat Conway 11-1, face off again Friday

Riding walks and hit batters — not to mention five errors — the Sharks jumped all over visiting Conway on Wednesday, winning the second game of the Region VI-5A series 11-1 in six innings. 

The vast majority of the damage came in the second, when coach Robbie Centracchio’s team scored eight runs on just two hits. 

“They walked a lot of guys,” Centracchio said after his team moved to 2-0 in region play and 4-1 overall. “You mix walks and hits and errors, and you’re going to have a big inning.”

St. James, the near-consensus region front runner, took advantage of those Tigers mistakes most of the game. Conway put a runner on base via walk or hit-by-pitch 11 times in total. The only inning where one of those two things didn’t happen was the bottom of the sixth, when the first three Sharks’ batters recorded a hit to push the last run across and enact the 10-run mercy rule.

It was even more lopsided than Monday’s series opener, which St. James won 8-3 behind the arm of freshman Braiden Eagan. In game two, runs were even harder to come by — thanks to senior Ethan Salak. 

St. James got 5.1 strong innings from the Coastal Carolina signee, as he struck out nine batters, didn’t walk anyone and allowed that lone run on four hits. 

A Conway batter didn’t reach base until the third inning, and no one got past second until the fourth, when the Tigers scored their lone run of the game on Ryan Mishoe’s RBI single.

Salak responded to that run by striking out four of the next five Conway hitters, shutting down any chance of a huge comeback and giving St. James a series win in against its first region foe. This season, a team plays all three games against a region opponent inside of a week, a necessary change thanks to COVID-19 protocols.

“It adds a little more excitement. You’re anxious to play,” Salak said. “Pro leagues, colleges, they do the same thing, play series. It’s almost feels more professional to play like that. It think it leads to better baseball.”

St. James did commit two errors Wednesday, but they paled in comparison to Conway’s struggles. Basically, Tigers coach Anthony Carroll said, it was a perfect storm.

“They made plays and we didn’t make plays,” Carroll said. “You put those two things together — you don’t make plays and you don’t throw strikes — it makes it difficult to have a chance to win. I feel like our guys are good. I like our team. Friday we’ll come back and make those plays and we’ll throw strikes.”

