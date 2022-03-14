The only time Caleb Lindamood didn’t reach base Monday ended up being his most influential at-bat of the game.
The St. James sophomore sent a seventh-inning pitch to deep left-center, allowing teammate Ben Sandt to tag from third and send the Sharks to a 7-6 victory over Conway in the Region VI-5A opener for both teams.
The walk-off win included plenty of sloppy play and took 3 hours and 14 minutes to complete. But a win’s a win.
“We need to clean up a little bit of stuff. But overall I think we had a pretty good game,” Lindamood said after he was mobbed near first base. “We hit the ball really well, and I think it sets us up good for region play.”
Lindamood’s RBI flyout ended a night in which the Sharks jumped all over Conway in the second inning, then relinquished and re-took the lead two more times. The teams combined for 16 steals, something that was constantly putting pressure on both defenses to prevent more runs from crossing the plate.
St. James chased Conway starter Dillon Pruett in the second inning when the Sharks put each of their first seven hitters on base and scored four runs. Reese Jordan delivered a two-RBI single, Keegan Brown had an RBI base hit of his own and another runner crossed on a passed ball.
The Tigers evened it back in the fourth on a Luke Skipper two-RBI single and then a two-RBI double from Jake McCracken.
St. James immediately re-took the lead in the bottom half of the inning when Brown reached base on another single and then scored two batters later on a passed ball. Conway added one each in the sixth and seventh to tie it back up before Lindamood’s swing ended it.
What was clear for both squads was just how much youth is going to be a part of their 2022 seasons. St. James started four seniors, three juniors, two sophomores and a freshman.
Conway countered with the same exact breakdown. That included freshman Jake McCracken, who helped the Tigers out of what could have been a much worse situation in the bottom of the second and then had two doubles and three RBIs at the plate.
“With him being a freshman and getting everyone settled down, that allowed us to get some good swings,” Conway first-year coach Billy Sylvester said. “Those [younger] guys have come in and the older guys who have been around have taken them in and treated them just like everyone else.”
The Tigers (4-2) and St. James (3-2) will continue their three-game series on Wednesday at Conway before moving it back to St. James on Friday to conclude the series.
And in both of those games — and the rest of the season, for that fact — they’ll each be relying on a whole bunch of fresh faces.
For Sharks’ coach Robbie Centracchio, his bunch just happened to have the benefit of a confidence booster.
“I like the way they battled back,” Centracchio said. “We’ve not got a lot of guys back with much varsity experience and they’re feeling their way out. A lot of different guys had a part in our win tonight. That was big.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.