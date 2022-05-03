The positive side of St. James baseball wanted to say that the final score didn’t matter.

The Sharks lost, either way.

The negative side of things says a 13-1 defeat at home as a higher-seeded team isn’t a great way to start the double-elimination district playoffs. The latter is where St. James finds itself after a humbling home loss to Dutch Fork on Tuesday night.

Yet, this squad isn’t ready to throw in the towel.

“It won’t happen again,” senior first baseman Joe Kotwicki said. “Things didn’t go our way. We made a couple of errors, [had] a couple bad at-bats. We’ve got to keep the energy for the whole game. If everyone just does their part, does their job — no matter how big or small that may be — we’ll be able to come back from this.”

St. James will move into the loser’s bracket of the District 8 tournament and play host to No. 4 seed Goose Creek on Thursday. And the reason was pretty clear.

Dutch Fork swung the bats well. St. James didn’t get a hit against Silver Foxes starter Hunter Phipps.

Although he gave up six walks — one of which indirectly led the Sharks’ only run — St. James couldn’t get the bat on the ball.

“We’ve just got to have a better approach at the plate,” St. James coach Robbie Centracchio said. “If you’re going to go forward, that’s the level of pitching we have to be able to hit. [Phipps] threw a lot of fastballs in there and we just couldn’t hit them.”

Dutch Fork didn’t have that problem against Sharks starter Mason Haarr or three relievers.

The Silver Foxes scored two first-inning runs and pushed across another in the third. St. James immediately got one back in the bottom of the frame, but by the middle of the sixth Dutch Fork made sure the final score was anything but close.

The middle-to-bottom half of the lineup produced four runs in the fifth, and then the Silver Foxes batted around in the sixth, scoring six more.