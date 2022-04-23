The North Myrtle Beach Chiefs got some timely hits and capitalized on a few costly errors to defeat region rival Myrtle Beach 4-1 Friday night.
The Chiefs improved to 14-6 overall and 9-2 in Region VI-4A. The Seahawks dropped to 1-9 overall and 0-6 in region play.
After a scoreless first inning, the Chiefs got on the scoreboard first with the help of two balks by Seahawks starter Latrell Griffin. They added a second run in the third after a double down the third base side.
In the top of the fourth, Griffin helped his cause with a towering double deep into the outfield, bringing home the Seahawks only run.
A misplayed fly ball in the bottom of the sixth brought home another Chiefs run and they added one more with a base hit RBI to make it 4-1, which turned out to be the final tally.
The Seahawks had plenty of scoring opportunities, leaving four runners on base.
The Chiefs have three non-region regular season contests left against Carolina Forest, Aynor and St. James and one region game with West Florence before the playoffs.
The Seahawks have three remaining region battles against Darlington and two with South Florence and a non-region game against Aynor.
