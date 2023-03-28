It was a bad night to be in the batter’s box against Austin Long.
The North Myrtle Beach ace tossed seven innings of two-run ball Tuesday, collecting 12 strikeouts along the way in the team’s 3-2 home win over South Florence.
The Bruins entered the game ranked No. 1 in the Class 4A state polls, but the Chiefs (No. 7) were able to ride Long’s mid-week gem to take control of Region VI-4A’s top spot.
“The kid prepares like no other,” North Myrtle Beach head coach Brian Alderson said of Long, who earned the win. “And a lot of our kids do, but he just prepares so well, I don’t think he ever gets rattled. He’s a very high poise kid. He just trusts in what he can do, and that always leads to confidence for him.”
Long worked consistently across his seven innings of work, minimizing damage in key situations all night long.
The Bruins posted eight hits, but Long’s work late in innings proved to be the difference. South Florence scored in the first inning and looked to potentially have Long rattled. But after a rocky first frame, the junior found a groove over the next couple of innings, giving the Chiefs offense a chance to grab the lead.
In the third inning against Bruins ace Aydin Palmer, Mason Cox punched a two-out, two-RBI single to right for North Myrtle Beach to take a 2-1 lead into the fourth inning. Long responded with a shutdown three-up, three down inning for the Chiefs in the fourth to answer.
“It just shows you what kind of grit he has,” Alderson said.
“He’s tough. We got behind 1-0, and with [Aydin] Palmer going against us, we knew that he wasn’t going to need many runs. We answered and just got back in the game. Once that happened, Austin just kept competing and did his thing. It’s what he does.”
South Florence tied the game in the fifth, but Long fired a pair of shutdown innings late, sending the game to the bottom of the seventh tied at two.
There, with the bases loaded and two outs, pinch hitter Nico Goheen was hit by a pitch, plating the game-winning run for the Chiefs.
Cox’s third-inning two-RBI knock was certainly the moment of the night for the Chiefs. In the bigger picture, however, it marked a much larger theme — keeping Palmer uncomfortable on the mound for much of the night.
The Chiefs worked Palmer’s pitch count up early, forcing him from the game in the fifth inning at 101 pitches.
For Alderson, the consistent deep counts putting pressure on the South Florence ace was key.
“As good as Aydin is, he didn’t have his best stuff tonight. I’ve seen him where he doesn’t miss that many times. Credit to our kids for grinding out the at-bats… But, he’s a heck of a pitcher and a heck of a high-school player. I’m really glad I don’t have to face him anymore.”
With the win, the Chiefs move to 10-2 overall and a perfect 5-0 in the region.
High expectations, excited crowds and big moments are all commonplace for Alderson-led teams. This group knows the upside that exists as the calendar readies to turn into April.
But Alderson’s message to his team after Tuesday’s win is one that has become normal — we’ve been here before.
The Chiefs will play St. James on Wednesday night at home before hitting the road Friday night for game two against South Florence.
Alderson said there’s no pressure. He watched his ace smile and pitch relaxed in the seventh inning of a tied region game on Tuesday night. That’s what this group seems to do.
You won’t see the 2023 version of the Chiefs play tight baseball, something that was evident in Tuesday night’s win.
“We’ve been pretty competitive in the past seven or eight years,” Alderson said. “We’ve been in this spot before. I think our kids, being in this spot several times, I think it’s normal for them. We try to keep it laid back here. Even when they make mistakes, we try to keep things real laid back and positive. They respond well to that.
“We tell them that we’re going to try to win the next game. We won’t be looking any further past that. We’ll try to win the next game and then let the chips fall where they may.”
