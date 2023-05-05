North Myrtle Beach avoided the potential chaos.
In the process, it also avoided repeating the past.
The Chiefs defended their home field Friday with a 4-2 victory over James Island in the third round of the Class 4A baseball playoffs. With the win, coach Brian Alderson’s team earned a breather via a one-week break.
It also - at least for now - ended a string of playoff failures against the Trojans.
“These kids have worked their tails off from the day they beat us out of the playoffs last year,” North Myrtle Beach coach Brian Alderson said. “We started working. We worked in the summer. We worked in the fall. We worked in the winter. This is a testament to all the hard these kids have put in, and the ones before them that laid the foundation.”
In fact, it wasn’t just the 2022 season in which James Island derailed some really big Chiefs dreams.
Last year, North Myrtle Beach fell to James Island in the second round of the district playoff (in the formerly utilized pod system). The Chiefs then won an elimination game against South Aiken to advance back to James Island and won in Game 1 of the district finals before the Trojans ended North Myrtle Beach’s season in Game 2.
In 2021, the Chiefs dropped their playoff opener at James Island and never recovered, making their postseason exit two days later.
Friday, things finally went North Myrtle Beach’s way, even if it looked like it was going to be another heartbreak against the Trojans for the majority of the evening. In the end, freshman Sawyer Smith flipped his hands at a two-strike, fifth-inning pitch just off the plate, landing it just inside the right-field line, and it resulted in a three-RBI double that put the Chiefs ahead for good. Senior pitcher Austin Long closed out the final two innings by striking out five of the six batters he faced.
Even for a player who wasn’t a part of the last two North Myrtle Beach varsity squads, this one game wasn’t really about just one game.
“It started during the summer workouts. Coach was talking about this game, talking about playoffs against James Island, talking about how big it was going to be for us,” Smith said. “I wasn’t lucky enough to experience that the last two years, but it was huge for us to come out here and get this win.”
Smith’s double erased a James Island lead that was built off Trip Ostergard’s sacrifice fly in the second and then added another Trojan run when Collin Anderson scored from third off a wild pitch on a strikeout. That’s the way it stayed until the bottom of the fifth.
Right fielder Chase Sturgeon got the Chiefs on the board with an RBI single. Two batters later, Smith cleared the bases and put North Myrtle Beach up for good. It quickly changed the attitude of a team that was playing extremely tight for the first four innings.
“We noticed in the dugout our kids were pressing,” Alderson said. “Especially when we got down 2-0 to a really good baseball team. We told them ‘We still got a lot of baseball left, keep your composure and go compete. Forget about the results. Forget about winning, losing, failing. Just go compete.’ That’s what they did.”
The reward wasn’t just flipping the script against the Trojans.
Thanks to the revamped Class 4A playoffs - which abandoned the pod system still in place in each of the other four classes - North Myrtle Beach has now taken control of the lower state bracket two, essentially the new district format. The Chiefs will not have to play again until next Friday, when either James Island, A.C. Flora or West Florence will come to town.
Whomever it is will need to win Friday, then return on Saturday for a second game, needing another win to advance. And whomever it is will have to win three games in four days against pretty good competition.
Yes, it was pretty easy to see why North Myrtle Beach was ecstatic after the win.
“We caught a break,” Alderson said of Smith’s hit. “To make it deep in the postseason, you’ve got to catch some breaks along the way. We got one.”
