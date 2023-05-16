Sometimes, things just go according to plan.
That was the case for North Myrtle Beach's baseball team on Tuesday night, as the Chiefs earned a 2-1 victory over South Florence in the first game of the best-of-three 4A lower state finals.
Nobody expected Tuesday’s game to be a shootout.
With South Florence trotting out ace Aydin Palmer and the Chiefs throwing top arm Austin Long, a high-scoring affair was out of the question.
Palmer did his part and turned in a quality start for the Bruins. But it was ultimately Long’s seven-inning, one-run gem that helped the Chiefs pick up the win.
“He’s done it for us all year,” Chiefs coach Brian Alderson said about his junior pitcher. “He’s been steady and consistent all year, and that’s why we keep calling his number. We have a lot of confidence in him. He’s earned that.”
The plan for Tuesday was simple for North Myrtle Beach: use small ball to muster a couple of runs and hope Long could out-duel Palmer. Ever since the Chiefs clinched a lower state berth last Friday, Alderson knew that could be the recipe for success in game one.
It was completed to near perfection on Tuesday night.
The Chiefs opened up the night’s scoring in the first inning. After an infield single to start the frame, CJ Oxendine — the Chiefs’ cleanup hitter — hit a routine fly ball to center field with two outs that was dropped. The seemingly routine play turned into an error, helping North Myrtle Beach jump out to a 1-0 lead after the first.
In the second, Mason Cox led off for the Chiefs with a single and quickly stole second. After a ground ball advanced him to third, a breaking ball got by Bruins catcher Noah Moore to score Cox and extend the team’s lead to 2-0 after two.
From there, both Palmer and Long pitched to what most expected for Tuesday night’s matchup — a back-and-forth pitcher’s duel.
Palmer settled in and kept putting zeroes on the scoreboard, but the Bruins couldn’t find their groove against Long, who had what was undoubtedly one of the top performances of his high school career.
“This was huge for me because I’ve never been this far in districts or states before,” said Long, who transferred to North Myrtle Beach this year after moving from Pennsylvania. “I was glad I was able to come out and throw like this was just a normal game.”
The Bruins threatened in the top of the seventh inning with multiple runners on base, but Long worked out of the threat and finished the game with a strikeout to close out the complete game win.
Alderson said Tuesday’s victory offered just a glimpse of the trait his team has shown for much of the season: levelheadedness.
He said Long’s composure throughout the game was a routine sight for him and his staff this year.
“Believe it or not, it has been real easy,” Alderson said when asked about keeping his team in the moment through the postseason stretch. “These guys never get too high or too low during a game.
“We get excited if we win, but they’ve been grounded all year. They’ve stayed grounded and they’ve stayed humble. They just work hard and trust the process. That’s what we ask them to do, and they do it. It’s just showing up in the postseason now when everyone is taking notice.”
The two teams will meet again on Thursday at South Florence for game two of the series. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
Alderson said he feels confident that his team will take the business-as-usual approach.
Long agrees, tipping his cap to his “clutch” teammates.
With his series start out of the way, the Chiefs ace is ready to see what his teammates have in store for Thursday night.
“We have a lot of clutch players,” Long said. “We always seem to have that one guy in the perfect place when the perfect opportunity comes and we capitalize on it… I think that’s the biggest part.”
