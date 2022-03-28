Tre Money shot off the mound to field a safety squeeze bunt attempt in the third inning, the Socastee pitcher needing every millisecond to beat what would have been the go-ahead run with a toss to the plate.
At the time, no one knew how clutch the play was, or how Money would out-do himself for another five innings.
The Braves’ senior threw eight innings and gave up just three hits in a 1-0 win at Carolina Forest Monday. In the process, he and his teammates delivered a message to the No. 4-ranked Panthers and the rest of Region VI-5A.
“We’re the region champs right now,” Money said of his team trying to defend its 2021 title. “Come out here with a low heart rate, and that’s what happens right there. That was a good ball game. But we’re going to win the region again.”
Socastee was able to draw first blood in the three-game series between the two apparent region front-runners when shortstop Rocco Wojcik scored from third on a wild pitch in the top of the eighth inning.
Before and after, Money was exactly what Socastee needed him to be to make it count. He allowed just 10 Carolina Forest batters to reach base all night (those three hits, three fielders choices, a hit batter and three walks). When any of them got there, the 6-foot, 130-pound hurler worked his magic.
Time and again, those Panthers runners were stranded, thanks to harmless fly-outs and ground balls. Money only had three strikeouts.
It was a contrast in style to Carolina Forest ace Josh McCusker. The Coastal Carolina commitment and offseason transfer from Leesville, Virginia, gave up two hits in six innings, striking out 13.
The longer the game went, though, first-year coach Thane Maness saw the impact the close game was having on his previously undefeated squad.
“You have that feeling when they’re holding serve, holding serve,” Maness said. “When we didn’t score the run (on the safety squeeze), I knew that was going to be big. We feel if we can get the run in with McCusker on the mound, we have a really good shot. As the game went along, it became more pressure for us. We’re throwing our guy.
“[Socastee was] ready to go. I told our guys they were defending region champs and they were going to come in and try to prove to us when they were defending region champs.”
Carolina Forest (10-1 overall, 3-1 in Region VI-5A) made quick work of region foe Conway last week, winning the three-game series by a combined score of 17-1. And between the rest of its pitching staff and the quick progression of this squad since the offseason, no one would be surprised if the Panthers flipped the script in a hurry in the rest of the series against the Braves on Wednesday (at Socastee) or at home Friday.
That includes Braves coach Curtis Hudson, who admitted getting through McCusker was a huge first step toward repeating.
“We’re defending champions until someone beats us,” Hudson said. “They may beat us Wednesday and Friday and that would be it. But for now, we’re defending champions.”
He and the rest of the squad can thank Money’s performance in improving those chances.
“He believes in himself and we believe in him,” Hudson said. “Everybody’s in the right spot when he’s pitching. That showed tonight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.