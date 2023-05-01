North Myrtle Beach knew that three straight home playoff wins to open the postseason would help it get into striking distance of its goals.
Make that two more now.
The Chiefs beat at-large squad Bluffton 5-0 Monday to protect what ultimately could be home-field advantage right on into at least the state quarterfinals.
“We’re excited to win, get that first one under our belt,” coach Brian Alderson said after his team improved to 22-5. “Austin [Long] was dealing. It looked like he was probably a little bit better than their bats. I didn’t feel like they were going to score too many. … I don’t think I got too nervous. I figured we’d find a way to score. I’m sure a lot of people outside the fence were scratching their head wondering why I pulled him.”
Long threw fewer than 75 pitches against Bluffton over the course of 4 2/3 innings. That means he’ll be available as early as Friday with a full complement of pitches should the Chiefs need him.
However, as was the case Monday, making the most of this potential home-field advantage requires a victory Wednesday against Richland Northeast. The Cavaliers, a No. 7 seed in the new Class 4A format (North Myrtle Beach is a No. 2), beat Colleton County 3-0 to set up the second-round matchup.
AROUND THE AREA
In boys soccer, Carolina Forest (4-0 over Fort Dorchester) and Aynor (3-2 over Camden) each moved on in their respective first-round playoff games Monday. Local boys teams St. James, Socastee, North Myrtle Beach and Loris all fell in opening-round games, ending those teams’ season.
The Myrtle Beach boys soccer team advanced to a second-round match against Logoff-Elgin on Wednesday courtesy of a first-round bye.
UP NEXT
On Tuesday, 16 more area teams will begin their playoffs in baseball, softball and girls soccer.
MONDAY’S RESULTS
BOYS SOCCER
Class 5A
Carolina Forest 4, Fort Dorchester 0
Stall 2, St. James 1
River Bluff 1, Socastee 0
Class 4A
Lucy Beckham 2, North Myrtle Beach 0
Class 3A
Aynor 3, Camden 2
Crestwood 2, Loris 0
BASEBALL
Class 4A
North Myrtle Beach 5, Bluffton 0
HORRY COUNTY PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
GIRLS SOCCER
Class 5A (Tuesday)
No. 1 St. James (first-round bye)
No. 3 Lexington at No. 2 Socastee, 6 p.m.
No. 4 Goose Creek at No. 3 Carolina Forest, 6 p.m.
No. 4 Conway at No. 2 Ashley Ridge, 6 p.m.
Class 4A (Tuesday)
No. 1 Myrtle Beach (first-round bye)
No. 11 North Myrtle Beach at No. 6 Ridge View, 7 p.m.
Class 3A (Tuesday)
No. 3 Crestwood at No. 2 Aynor, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Loris at No. 2 Darlington, 6 p.m.
BASEBALL
Class 5A, First round (Tuesday)
At-Large White Knoll at No. 1 Carolina Forest, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Chapin at No. 2 Socastee, 6 p.m.
No. 4 Cane Bay at No. 3 St. James, 6 p.m.
At-Large Conway at No. 1 Summerville, 7 p.m.
Class 3A, First round (Tuesday)
No. 3 Marlboro County at No. 2 Aynor, 6:30 p.m.
No. 4 Loris at No. 1 Lake City, 6:30 p.m.
Class 1A, First round (Tuesday)
No. 3 Green Sea Floyds at No. 2 Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 6 p.m.
Class 4A, Second round (Wednesday)
No. 7 Richland Northeast at No. 1 North Myrtle Beach, TBD
SOFTBALL
Class 4A, First round (Tuesday)
No. 11 North Myrtle Beach at No. 6 AC Flora, 6 p.m.
Class 5A, First round (Wednesday)
At-Large Socastee at No. 1 St. James, 6 p.m.
No. 4 Carolina Forest at No. 2 Ashley Ridge, 6 p.m.
No. 3 White Knoll at No. 2 Conway, 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A, First round (Wednesday)
No. 4 Crestwood at No. 1 Aynor, 6:30 p.m.
No. 3 Loris at No. 2 Darlington, 6:30 p.m.
Class 1A, First round (Wednesday)
No. 4 Green Sea Floyds at No. 1 Branchville, 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Class 5A, Second round (Wednesday)
No. 3 West Ashley at No. 1 Carolina Forest, TBD
Class 4A, Second round (Wednesday)
No. 7 Lugoff-Elgin at No. 2 Myrtle Beach, TBD
Class 3A, Second round (Wednesday)
No. 2 Aynor at No. 1 Dreher, TBD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.