Colby Thorndyke knew his team was looking a spark.

He needed one pitch to deliver it.

“I was sitting dead-red fastball,” the Green Sea Floyds first baseman said. “He threw it in there and I swung.”

Thorndyke’s leadoff homer in the first inning kickstarted the offense for the Trojans, who came back from an early 2-0 deficit to beat Johnsonville 9-4 Wednesday and clinch the Region V-A championship.

“We got hit in the chin in the first inning,” Trojans coach Bradley Strickland said. “And we answered. I felt like Colby kind of set the tone for us in the first inning when he hit that solo shot. … It did us good to get hit in the mouth.”

Along with Thorndyke’s big night — he went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs — his fellow senior and co-captain Dalton Stroud paced the Trojans on the mound, scattering seven hits and striking out 11 in six innings (109 pitches) of work.

When Stroud surrendered the two early runs, the pitcher noticed his fastball wasn’t hitting his normal speed. So he started mixing in breaking pitches to confuse the Johnsonville lineup.

“As the game went on, I felt like my fastball got a little better,” Stroud said. “And my breaking stuff got better, too.”

Other than surrendering a solo homer in the top of the second, Stroud kept the Johnsonville hitters off balance until the sixth inning. That’s when a pair of outfield errors allowed another run to score and put runners on second and third with no outs.

But Stroud remained calm, didn’t go off on his teammates and promptly struck out three straight batters to eliminate the threat.

“I’m the one that’s got to chew everybody out,” Strickland said. “He’s too nice to rip you. … He don’t wear his emotions on his sleeve. [He says] ‘Give me the ball and let me go at it again.’ And that speaks volumes.”

Despite holding a five-run lead, Strickland didn’t exhale until the final out. That’s because his team had led Johnsonville 8-4 earlier this year and given up five runs in the bottom of the seventh to lose.