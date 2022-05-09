The Green Sea Floyds Trojans had little difficulty Monday night knocking off the C.E. Murray War Eagles 15-0 to claim the Class A Lower District VI championship.

The championship game was called in the bottom of the fourth inning when the Trojans hit the 15-0 mercy rule mark.

The Trojans will host East Clarendon Thursday at 6 p.m. in the first round of the lower state playoffs.

Green Sea Floyds senior starter Colby Thorndyke held the War Eagles batters at bay for three solid innings.

The Trojans’ offense capitalized on a number of War Eagle errors and a towering triple to center field by Ben Bullard to jump out to a 4-0 first inning lead. They tacked on six more runs in the second.

With a 12-0 lead after three, head coach Bradley Strickland brought in reliever Mason Williams in the top of the fourth who shut down three straight C.E. Murray batters. Thorndyke moved to first and helped his cause with a homer over the right center fence. The Trojans added two more runs, ending the game.

Strickland said he was proud of his team for staying focused in this contest and throughout the district playoffs.

“Our guys have played hard this season and we need to stay focused on our job the rest of the way,” he said. “Everything seems to be clicking for us right now.”