Jaquan Dixon just needed a little talk at the mound Wednesday night after letting Branchville get two runs across the plate.
“I told him, 'You walk one more batter, I’m done. I’m pulling you,'” Green Sea Floyds head coach Bradley Strickland said.
Before the second inning started, the senior assured his coach that he was good. Then he went out and proved it, pitching five scoreless innings in Green Sea Floyds' 12-2 win over Branchville in the Class A state playoffs.
“I went out there with a better attitude,” Dixon said. “I felt kind of sluggish.”
Not only did Dixon find his groove, the Trojans' offense found theirs as well.
Despite trailing 2-0 in the top of the first, senior shortstop Grayson Carroll hit a two-run double to tie things up. The Trojans would plate another in the first to take a 3-2 lead at the end of one.
The offense didn’t stop there as GSF scored a run in every inning Wednesday, including four in the second inning to make it 7-2. Single runs in the third and fourth would make it 9-2 Trojans going to the top of the fifth.
Dixon went three up and three down to hold Branchville at 2, then Carroll continued his dominance at the plate, getting his third RBI of the night to make things 10-2 in the bottom of the fifth. The Trojans plated one more run in the fifth and all they needed was another to force a run rule.
Enter Carroll.
He capped off a perfect 5-for-5, 4-RBI night with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth to force a run rule and send Green Sea Floyds to face East Clarendon on Friday.
“It was just get another hit, score that run,” Carrol said describing what was going through his mind during the at-bat.
The Trojans scored 12 runs on 17 hits, a performance that Strickland hopes his team can replicate Friday.
“I hope we didn’t get all of our hits out tonight,” the coach said. “When you put up runs like that and swing the bat like that, it’s tough to duplicate it. I hope we can get out there [Friday] and play the game and the play the game with enthusiasm like we did tonight.”
Strickland said it wasn’t the Trojans’ “best game” Monday against East Clarendon. Despite dropping their first matchup 6-1 to the Wolverines, Strickland and much of the team feel like they have “something to prove.”
“A lot of people have underestimated us throughout the season," Dixon said. "And we’ve just taken advantage of it and used it as motivation."
